ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Joe Gibbs Racing Sends Kyle Busch a Message With Big Move That Many Rowdy Fans Won’t Like

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Kyle Busch fans will remember the 2022 Cup Series season as one rollercoaster of a ride. And it wasn’t limited to the track. In fact, most fans won’t even remember the No. 18’s performance because, if we’re being honest, it was largely forgettable.

What everyone will remember is the months-long free agency journey that ended last week with the two-time Cup Series champ announcing that he will be leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 seasons and joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023 .

A week after the announcement and a couple days after Busch was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, his earliest career exit, JGR officials made an announcement of their own that Busch and teammate Denny Hamlin will be swapping pit crews for the remainder of the season. Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t well received by Rowdy Nation.

Kyle Busch swapping pit crews with Denny Hamlin for rest of 2022

While Kyle Busch has been wildly inconsistent this season as far as overall results are concerned, scoring just a single win on the Bristol dirt, it hasn’t been because of his pit crew. The No. 18 team has been one of the best on pit road all season, ranking second on four-tire pit stops, according to Racing Insights.

Conversely, Denny Hamlin’s team has had its share of struggles this year, including over the wall too soon, equipment interference, and the most glaring blunder, loose wheels. Crew chief Chris Gabehart and two pit crew members served a four-race suspension after the first runaway wheel at Dover earlier this year. It happened again this past weekend at Bristol.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner has been outspoken all season about his team’s pit road issues, and on Tuesday, a few days after Busch was eliminated from the playoffs, JGR did something about it when the organization announced the Nos. 11 and 18 cars would be swapping pit crews for the remainder of the season, beginning at Texas.

Busch fans react to move

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AF1Kd_0i4RXPVb00
Kyle Busch reacts with fans after being introduced prior to the NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 28, 2018. | Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

With Busch eliminated and Hamlin advancing to the Round of 12, JGR understandably wants to give those cars still in contention the best shot at winning. The pit crew swap does just that. While that move makes complete sense, it’s also easy to see how some Rowdy fans might view it as a snub and just another thing where their driver has been wronged.

They’ll point to the car’s engine failures in two of the three playoff races. Conspiracy theorists jumped all over Busch’s unexpected problems, some suggesting it was the organization sabotaging his car.

This latest decision by the organization only feeds into that line of thinking. Many supporters interpret the switch as team officials saying, Kyle is moving on to another team, so they’re moving on from him.

Swapping pit crews isn’t uncommon

While some Busch fans are up in arms about the pit crew swap, the move isn’t uncommon. In fact, it happened earlier this season at JGR when the team ordered the swapping of select members from the No. 20 of Christopher Bell with the No. 23 of Bubba Wallace.

Many questioned that move, including longtime reporter Dave Moody . Interestingly, since that switch, both drivers have made trips to Victory Lane.

JGR is hoping this pit crew change with Busch benefits the No. 11 team the same way and possibly helps it make a serious bid at a championship.

Time will tell whether or not it helps. But no matter what happens, you can be sure fans of the No. 18 car will be watching closely and looking for any miscues on pit road so they can direct more anger at the organization for what is perceived as less-than-respectful treatment of the two-time Champion and a future Hall of Famer.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: 23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs

The post Joe Gibbs Racing Sends Kyle Busch a Message With Big Move That Many Rowdy Fans Won’t Like appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 68

Todd Griffith
3d ago

JGR has lost all the Rowdy fans after screwing him over. Now we are cheering for any team that beats them in the championship owner or team

Reply(2)
26
Charles Ellenberger IV
3d ago

It wouldn't surprise me if Busch's pit crew would screw up Denny Hamlin chances on purpose.

Reply(7)
24
Big Block Stang
3d ago

sure he doesn't care at this point. just get the season over with and move on to bigger better things

Reply(1)
23
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
MOTORSPORTS
102.5 The Bone

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPARTA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report

This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Richard Childress
The Spun

Racecar Driver Throws Punches After Accident

Things got bit testy at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Late model stock racer Andrew Grady lost his mind on Davey Callihan and his No. 41 vehicle following an accident in Heat 1 and even had to be carried away by pit members:. Viewers chimed in on social media after seeing...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar On Nbc#Jgr#Rowdy Nation#Bristol
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Texas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. The second round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the round of 12, is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announced Significant Changes Thursday

Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports has made great strides in racing circuits all across the country. But some significant changes to the team are coming very soon. On Thursday, Earnhardt Jr. announced several top-level executive promotions within JR Motorsports. Most notably, Kelley Earnhardt Miller has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of all Earnhardt Jr. racing organizations.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo

NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR shares prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer

FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR garage is sharing its prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer DJ VanderLey, who was injured Thursday night in a crash during a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track. He suffered several fractured vertebrae and has a spinal cord injury,...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

208K+
Followers
32K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy