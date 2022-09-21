Read full article on original website
Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper Charged With First-Degree Attempted Murder
Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday, Sept. 22. Brandon D. O'Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, is charged with first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first degree assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm. Court documents say...
Suspect in Walla Walla trooper shooting held on attempted murder charges
Attempted murder and weapons charges have been filed against 37-year-old Brandon O’Neel of Walla Walla, in connection with Thursday night’s shooting of a Washington state Patrol trooper. Court documents say O’Neel is charged with first degree attempted murder with a firearm, first degree assault with a firearm, and...
Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison
RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
Kennewick police seek to identify woman accused of stealing phone, wallet
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have information about the woman pictured above? She is linked to a crime that Kennewick police investigators could use some help with. According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, the woman who is seen in the pictures above took someone else’s wallet and phone.
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
Nationwide warrant issued for Moses Lake man under suspicion of killing his wife
UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23: Hours after the body of a Moses Lake woman who has been missing for several days was recovered in Lincoln County, an extraditable nationwide warrant has been issued for her husband, Charles Bergman, who is suspected of committing first-degree murder. As confirmed by...
6th teen charged in deadly shootout at Pasco party. She’s accused of helping them flee
All six teens affiliated with same Tri-Cities gang, say police.
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police
It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
3 Southridge teens arrested after threats and a scuffle with school administrators
The teens are accused of threatening another student.
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
Kennewick gunshot victim dies at hospital as KPD suspects homicide
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: The name of the man who died from a gunshot wound in Kennewick overnight has been revealed by police investigators. His name was Fernando Pulido, and he was 36 years old. No further details have been released at this stage of the investigation. UPDATE at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 22: Kennewick police officials...
UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital
What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank
An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
Car blows stop sign, clips public bus
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
2 People Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident in Benton County (Benton County, WA)
The officials reported a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck occurred on State Routr 221 and MP 4 four miles north of Paterson. The investigation reported that 24-year-old Adrian Brambila Ramirez of Sunnyside was traveling southbound on State Route 221 when he crossed the centerline and struck a semi heading northbound.
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
Kennewick house fire sends one to the hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2716 West 6th Place around 8:20 a.m. When someone called the fire in to dispatch, the dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background. Crews were on scene within five minutes. They found a fire coming from the back...
Injuries Reported After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Burbank (Burbank, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a Thursday afternoon two-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck carrying potatoes and a pickup truck on WA-124. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash resulted in some injuries, but none were considered life-threatening. The identities of those involved, the number of people in...
