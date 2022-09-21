Read full article on original website
Immunization Deadline Friday, Sept. 23
Laramie County School District 1 reminds parents/guardians that the deadline for students to receive their required immunizations is Friday, Sept. 23. According to the district’s head nurse, Janet Farmer, immunizations are required by state law and notification of this requirement begins as early as February during registration prior to the fall deadline.
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of September 26, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of September 26th. Monday. 11am Fitness...
Cheyenne Law Firm Recognized for Pro Bono Service
The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that Hirst Applegate, LLP, a Cheyenne law firm, is the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients. Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – September 23rd
My week started off with an assurance that our future generations are going to be alright. The Wyoming Air National Guard held a Discovery Day for middle and high school students. It was a stem-oriented event that was attended by hundreds of students from Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. I was so impressed by the booths and the way the students were engaged with the technology. Speaking with the students gives me so much hope for their future success. Nice job Wyoming Air Guard.
League of Women Voters Sets Candidate Forums
The Cheyenne League of Women Voters has announced its schedule of candidate forums for contested races in the general election. Interested voters may attend the forums live through the Zoom webinar format or watch the forum videos posted later online. The last week of September will focus on candidates for...
Summit Capital Management Completes Financing on 104-Class A Apartments
Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, a multi-family garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the...
