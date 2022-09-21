ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Jalen Hill’s dad shares heartbreaking post after mystery death of former UCLA player in Costa Rica at 22

By Ivana Xie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDzmw_0i4RWYur00

THE dad of a former UCLA basketball player has expressed his pain following his son's death in mysterious circumstances.

Jalen Hill's father, George, wrote on his private Instagram: “Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen, has passed away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpqES_0i4RWYur00
Jalen Hill passed away at 22 years old after going missing in Costa Rica Credit: Getty

George wrote in the post that Hill "went missing while in Costa Rica" and that the family "recently learned" of his death at the age of 22.

In addition to his heartbreaking caption confirming Hill's death, George added: "We realize that many will have questions, but we are unable to share any details at this time."

"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," he continued.

"We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NErGE_0i4RWYur00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412cUM_0i4RWYur00

"As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve."

George ended with a request: "Keep us in your thoughts and prayers, George, Tanisa and Tatianna Hill."

Hill's coach Josh Giles at his former school, Corona Centennial High, also paid tribute to Hill.

"Just a really good kid had a great smile. He was a great basketball player, but I just loved him as a person," Giles told the Los Angeles Times.

"To hear something like this is next-level devastating," Giles added.

In 2017, Hill was arrested and suspended on shoplifting charges, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley.

The three were detained in China while the rest of the UCLA team went home.

They spent three days in confinement and faced potential jail time before being released, as CBS Sports reported.

As a Bruin, Hill averaged 6.5 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game across three seasons from 2018 to 2021.

Hill eventually announced his retirement in 2021 from basketball in an Instagram video, revealing that his anxiety and depression led him to leave the sport behind.

"I just had to distance myself because the headspace I was in, it was damaging the team, so I didn't want to restrict them from achieving their goals too," Hill addressed.

Despite his mistakes, Hill said he was trying to move on from them.

UCLA remembered Hill as well: "Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4mgv_0i4RWYur00

UCLA coach, Mick Cronin, also said Hill's death was “heartbreaking."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon," he said.

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liangelo Ball
247Sports

Northern California shooting guard Courtney Anderson Jr. goes Buff

Courtney Anderson Jr. is expected to be the third guard from California in the last year-and-a-half to sign with the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard prospect from Dublin (Calif.) High announced his commitment to Colorado on social media Friday, less than seven weeks before the early signing period for basketball.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Basketball#Costa Rica#Basketball Player#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
UCLA
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Possibly Coaching Again

It's widely believed Urban Meyer will one day coach college football again. Interestingly enough, there's big coaching openings at Nebraska and Arizona State right now. Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost a couple weeks ago. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, fell to Eastern Michigan in Week 3 and fired Herm Edwards a day later. Could Meyer be the next head coach at either school? It doesn't sound like it.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
768K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy