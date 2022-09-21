ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Whys of Texas: Yeah, the Longhorns spent $280,000 on Arch Manning’s visit. And? So? | Opinion

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

All the questions that trickled in for this week’s mailbag had the same theme.

Did you see how much money Texas spent to recruit Arch Manning ?!

Yes, did you see the piece by The Athletic , which rummaged through Texas open records and did all the bean counting with receipts to figure up how much Texas spent on Manning’s official recruiting visit this summer? There are a few zeros, carry the one, add another zero, etc.

Yes, all the information is public record as it was money spent by the athletic department. The report calculated that Texas spent almost $280,000 on travel, food and amenities for nine recruits and their families the weekend of June 17.

Yes, one of those recruits happened to be the most sought-after quarterback in the class of 2023 with a famous last name. He was Texas' No. 1 priority. And he committed to the Longhorns, so it must have worked.

"A luxury hotel. An open bar for parents. A smorgasbord of food and nonstop entertainment," The Athletic wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS5hN_0i4RWFOI00
Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard/Greenville News

The story itself is a master class in detailed reporting assembled via open records interwoven with interviews to bridge gaps and tell a more complete narrative. Of course, it led to questions and statements like this …

I realize that football at UT is a self-sustaining operation, but by my calculation $630k would provide tuition for something like 42 deserving undergraduates. Obscene, no?

— Tom

Which prompted responses like this …

Every dime of that needs to be deducted from Sarkisian's pay.

— Gary

And this …

Ridiculous spending that kind of money!

— Betty

Or this …

Sports is the perfect example of American excess.

— Cicely

And, of course, that’s not how Longhorns fans view it.

He is worth it!!

— Carol

The hype alone was worth the money! Kept the Horns in everyone’s eyes!

— Patrick

Should have doubled or tripled it.

— Charlie

James couldn’t resist taking a shot. "That still a lot less than (Texas) A&M spent on their team!!!!!!!!!!" Hey now, look out!

Let's be fair. That was for (nine) recruits, their parents, flights, rental cars, hotels, meals, etc.

— Gunny

Personally, I’m in the camp with this Texas fan:

Who cares?

— Chuck

My biggest surprise? Fans were shocked to learn how much money is actually spent on recruiting.

Texas has paid for recruits and their families to stay at Austin’s Four Seasons Hotel for as long as I can remember. This wasn’t a surprise to those who follow recruiting closely. Yes, that hotel, located downtown right off Lady Bird Lake, is expensive – but impressive.

Fans: Texas spent more than $29,000 on dinner that featured, according to the article, cocktails, beer, wine, flatware rental, a bartender’s fee and an ice sculpture?

The Longhorns provided the best food, the best of everything. This costs money. Why is this a surprise?

Frankly, let’s give a shout-out to Chris Pilot, who ordered a $135 Tomahawk ribeye at dinner. "I’ve never had a Tomahawk before, so why not?" Pilot, the father of a four-star wide receiver prospect that Texas is recruiting from Temple, told The Athletic. Agreed. Why not?

Fans: They took the recruits to TopGolf?

That’s actually a pretty cool spot to get to know people. TopGolf, or places like it, are now everywhere.

Did you know that Texas athletics had almost $1.3 million in recruiting expenses during the 2020-21 athletics year? That’s according to audited athletic department figures obtained by the American-Statesman. Of that total, Texas football spent $713,374 – so roughly more than half the total amount.

This is where I put the standard disclaimer. No public or taxpayer money is used to fund any aspect of Texas athletics. The Longhorns are a totally self-sustaining enterprise, funded by donations, ticket sales, Big 12 TV money and T-shirt sales.

If the Longhorns get Manning to sign a national letter of intent – which he likely will in December – along with a top-five recruiting class, wasn’t it all money well spent?

Follow Brian Davis on Twitter via @BDavisAAS .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Whys of Texas: Yeah, the Longhorns spent $280,000 on Arch Manning’s visit. And? So? | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
City
Temple, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Texas Open#Ice Sculpture#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Arch Manning#Clemson#Recruit Arch Manning#Florida State
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 5 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week five of the 2022 season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: Mount Vernon 42 @ Mineola 25 – FINAL Brownsboro 21 @ Van 41 – FINAL Whitehouse 23 @ Nacogdoches 34 – FINAL Grapeland […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 5 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Central defeated Abilene Wylie 63-61 Levelland defeated Lake View 17-0 Stanton defeated TLCA 35-14 Brady defeated Christoval 47-27 Mason defeated Ballinger 55-0 Junction defeated Grape Creek 21-6 Eldorado picks up forfeit […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

614K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy