atlantatribune.com
4 Georgia Corrections Officers Go from Enforcement to Inmate
The tables have turned on four Georgia Corrections officers who routinely abused and brutalized inmates after the four were found guilty today of viciously beating a handcuffed inmate and then concealing the beating by playing dumb on how he received his injuries. No report of the beating was ever filed.
Ex-boyfriend gets life without parole for murdering DeKalb postal worker
Tyrika Terrell was scared that her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child would hurt her, according to investigators. ...
Georgia man tries to escape custody while facing felony charges in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Four former Georgia Correctional officers sentenced for assaults on inmate
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Middle District of Georgia Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that four former Georgia Correctional officers were sentenced
FOX Carolina
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending the night alone in Poinsett State Park
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old is now reunited with her parents after being missing for nearly 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in Wedgefield. Ruby Heider went missing during a camping trip with family and friends. The FBI, the Air Force, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Dept., DNR, and SLED searched through the night and into the next morning to find the little girl.
myfoxzone.com
South Carolina mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.
WALB 10
Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded in federal court in connection to distributing large amounts of cocaine in Southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He faces...
South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
iheart.com
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
Human remains were found washed up on an uninhabited island in South Carolina on Tuesday, and authorities believe the discovery to have closed a missing persons case. According to WSB-TV, a wallet containing the ID of 44-year-old Joseph White washed up along the shore of Jones Island in addition to the remains. Jones Island is located along the Savannah River near the border of South Carolina and Georgia.
Gov. McMaster signs bill aimed at keeping some children out of foster care with strangers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing in North Charleston on Thursday expanding access to kinship care in the state. The legislation, S. 222, allows the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) the ability to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Facebook users honor 9-year-old killed in crash with grandfather
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Brently Dale Treadwell, a 9-year-old Spartanburg County student, died in a crash this week along with his grandfather. The story has turned the community where he lived and surrounding communities upside down. But those who didn't even know Brently have found a way to honor...
Low Country traffic stop results in major drug bust
A Mexican national and a man from the West Coast are facing charges after a major drug bust in the Low Country. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says, a traffic stop late last week resulted in the seizure of half a million dollars worth of drugs.
WJCL
South Carolina woman attacked by raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. It happened back on Labor Day weekend. Ard said when she arrived to Shipyard Plantation for the first day of her vacation, she realized the air...
yourislandnews.com
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
WYFF4.com
'Critter' causes more than 7,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A "critter" caused more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers to lose power on Thursday morning. The power outage, centered around White Horse Road, started at about 8:30 a.m., and power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said a squirrel came in contact with power...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
