Human remains were found washed up on an uninhabited island in South Carolina on Tuesday, and authorities believe the discovery to have closed a missing persons case. According to WSB-TV, a wallet containing the ID of 44-year-old Joseph White washed up along the shore of Jones Island in addition to the remains. Jones Island is located along the Savannah River near the border of South Carolina and Georgia.

