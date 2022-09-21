ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Georgia Corrections Officers Go from Enforcement to Inmate

The tables have turned on four Georgia Corrections officers who routinely abused and brutalized inmates after the four were found guilty today of viciously beating a handcuffed inmate and then concealing the beating by playing dumb on how he received his injuries. No report of the beating was ever filed.
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending the night alone in Poinsett State Park

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old is now reunited with her parents after being missing for nearly 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in Wedgefield. Ruby Heider went missing during a camping trip with family and friends. The FBI, the Air Force, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Dept., DNR, and SLED searched through the night and into the next morning to find the little girl.
South Carolina mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.
Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded in federal court in connection to distributing large amounts of cocaine in Southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He faces...
Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island

Human remains were found washed up on an uninhabited island in South Carolina on Tuesday, and authorities believe the discovery to have closed a missing persons case. According to WSB-TV, a wallet containing the ID of 44-year-old Joseph White washed up along the shore of Jones Island in addition to the remains. Jones Island is located along the Savannah River near the border of South Carolina and Georgia.
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
