ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
CENTRALIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect in custody in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday on William Street in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian newspaper reports. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, the newspaper reports. A photo...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Carbondale, IL
Crime & Safety
westkentuckystar.com

St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation

A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man charged with threatening public defender

A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Carbondale Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wsiu.org

A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro

A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
CHARLESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police locate missing teen

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for help locating Quante Askew, who they do not believe is in any immediate danger. According to police, Askew was last seen on Hampton Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 22. Askew is described as 6-foot-tall Black male with brown eyes. If you...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy