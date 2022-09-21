Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersBradley, IL
wjol.com
Attention I-80 Users!!
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
starvedrock.media
Two Joliet men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
Shots fired in a Grundy County bar early Saturday killed two men. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said both were pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30am. 25-year old Dameonta Terry-Travis and 33-year old Darius Travis - both of Joliet - were fatally shot at Gipper's Bar in Coal City.
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
WSPY NEWS
Naperville man killed in apparent accident in Morris Thursday
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says a Naperville man was killed in an apparent freak accident Thursday afternoon in Morris. A news release from Callahan's office says 58-year-old Chenping Ni, of Naperville, was trimming tree limbs at a property that he owns in the 1000 block of Quail Drive from a ladder when one of the limbs came back and knocked him to the ground.
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
UPDATE: 4 dead in Oak Forest barricade situation, house fire, ME Office says
Four people are dead in southwest suburban Oak Forest after a domestic disturbance Friday morning led to fatal gunfire, a barricade situation, and a house fire on Ann Marie Lane. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed the deaths.
18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the […]
fox32chicago.com
starvedrock.media
Injuries Reported In Peru Crash On Route 251 Bridge
Injuries were reported in a multiple vehicle wreck in Peru. Police and paramedics were called just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon about a crash just north of the bridge on Route 251 over the Illinois River. One person was said to be laying on the ground immediately after the wreck. Traffic on Route 251 was rerouted in the area of the crash for nearly an hour.
walls102.com
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
wcsjnews.com
Names of Gippers Shooting Victims Released, Incident Remains Under Investigation
Two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at Gippers in Grundy County. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley explained what happened. Briley said the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force was called to the scene. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said more than 50 that...
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Man dies days after Chicago building explosion, collapse; cause still undetermined
The collapse and explosion Tuesday initially left eight people injured, including three seriously.
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate in Kalamazoo, MI
The suspect was on conditional release for an unarmed robbery charge and had an earlier operating while intoxicated arrest the same month he was accused of crashing into Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, records show.
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
fox32chicago.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
