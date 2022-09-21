ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

wjol.com

Attention I-80 Users!!

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Joliet men killed in Grundy County bar shooting

Shots fired in a Grundy County bar early Saturday killed two men. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said both were pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30am. 25-year old Dameonta Terry-Travis and 33-year old Darius Travis - both of Joliet - were fatally shot at Gipper's Bar in Coal City.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
DES PLAINES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Naperville man killed in apparent accident in Morris Thursday

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says a Naperville man was killed in an apparent freak accident Thursday afternoon in Morris. A news release from Callahan's office says 58-year-old Chenping Ni, of Naperville, was trimming tree limbs at a property that he owns in the 1000 block of Quail Drive from a ladder when one of the limbs came back and knocked him to the ground.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash

LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
PARK FOREST, IL
WTWO/WAWV

18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting

COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
COAL CITY, IL
starvedrock.media

Injuries Reported In Peru Crash On Route 251 Bridge

Injuries were reported in a multiple vehicle wreck in Peru. Police and paramedics were called just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon about a crash just north of the bridge on Route 251 over the Illinois River. One person was said to be laying on the ground immediately after the wreck. Traffic on Route 251 was rerouted in the area of the crash for nearly an hour.
PERU, IL
walls102.com

Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris

MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

