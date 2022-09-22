15 Throwback Halloween Finds That Are So ’90s, You Could See Them in ‘Friends’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Halloween will always be one of our favorite holidays. We definitely like dressing up in costumes on the day of, but all month long, we'll add decorations to our home and grab festive gear to wear in the lead-up to the holiday.

One of our go-to vibes for Halloween, of course, is '90s everything. We love '90s nostalgia all year round, but we can really dig deep when October comes around. Check out some cool home decor, costumes and clothing below to feel like you could be in an episode of Friends !

Home Decor

1. Dress up your home for the occasion with this Silver Buffalo Friends Picture Frame from Target, reminiscent of Monica's peephole frame from her apartment!

2. Calling all Hocus Pocus fans! Set up your entryway for spooky success with this The Holiday Aisle wooden sign from Wayfair!

3. If you're a fan of the iconic 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas , try dressing up your shower with this East Urban Home shower curtain from Wayfair!

4. Friends fans know that lobsters have a certain significance to them. That's why we love this lobster doormat from Macy's!

5. In "The One With the Halloween Party," a jack-o'-lantern bucket just like this one from Wayfair held the drinks on the table!

Costumes

6. Recreate Monica's famous look with this DC Comics Catwoman costume from Target!

7. You could also channel Chandler in this Rubies Pink Bunny Jumper costume , also from Target, or grab this and the Catwoman costume for you and your significant other!

8. Make some magic and grab this Winifred Sanderson costume at Target!

9. We've all wanted to be Princess Peach at one point in our lives. Now we can with this Peach deluxe costume from Target — crown included!

10. Dressing as anyone besides Cher Horowitz? As if! This Clueless Cher costume features that iconic yellow plaid print!

Clothing

11. Whether you don't want to wear an actual costume or just want some fun '90s-style clothing for the weeks surrounding, try something like this Fifth Sun Friends tee from Macy's!

12. More into cartoons? Fifth Sun also makes this adorable Animaniacs tee , available at Macy's!

13. We instantly added this Halloween-themed Peanuts tee to our Macy's cart as well!

14. One of the most popular films of the '90s — and of all time? We'll give you a hint: dinosaurs. This cheeky Jurassic Park tee is so fun!

15. If you're into horror, you might really be drawn to this Scream tee from Target too!

