High School

Vote for the SBLive Illinois High School Football Play of the Week (Sept. 15-17)

By Nate Latsch
 3 days ago

Here are the SBLive Illinois high school football plays of the week for Week 4.

Watch the video above and then vote below for the top play. (Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT.)

To nominate a play in the future, email your best single play to Illinois editor Nate Latsch at latsch@scorebooklive.com .

The best of the best will be featured in next week's Illinois high school football plays of the week video.

VOTE NOW FOR THE SBLIVE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL PLAY OF THE WEEK:

Editor’s Note: Our Play of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

This week's nominees are:

Daion Gaston, Edwardsville

Jake Stearney, Loyola Academy

Christian Joiner, O'Fallon

Ryan Pothast, Maine South

Thank you to John Hough , Jake Stearney and Ryan Pothast for the video clips.

(Video by Mario Thomallari for SBLive Illinois)

