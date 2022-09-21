ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

WMBB

After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure.  Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Co. administration department makes changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Historical Society of Bay County Presents Guest Speaker Tim Hollis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all history buffs. The Historical Society of Bay County invites you to their next Guest Speaker Program featuring Tim Hollis. The event will take place this Monday at 7 p.m. in the Bay County Public Library. Kenneth Reed, the Vice President of Historical Society...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Corbin sworn in as Washington County’s newest commissioner

Recognition of a former commissioner and the swearing in of a new commissioner were at the top of the agenda for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Thursday morning. The board presented a commemorative award of recognition to the wife and daughter of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Stays Abreast of Latest Technologies, Seeks Full- and Part-Time Associates

Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida recently invested in a few new pieces of equipment, including some of the latest technology, allowing better service to customers and yet another reason to look to Legendary for your lawn care services. Legendary is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must...
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Locals get festive at Panama City Oktoberfest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With fall officially here, downtown Panama City transformed into little Germany this weekend. Residents took to the streets of downtown in their best lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate Oktoberfest. “My wife and I both have German heritage so anytime we can go out and dress up and drink beer and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
cltampa.com

This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K

Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Walton County deputies hold active school shooter training

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies took to school hallways Friday to prepare in case of an active-shooter situation. The training was held at Mossy Head School. The sheriff's office partnered with the school district, emergency management and several other agencies for the exercise. Sheriff Michael Adkinson says now...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. PortOberfest. Dust off those lederhosen and join the Gulf County Chamber...
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach completes new reclaimed water system

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach and The Northwest Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion of the Panama City Beach Parkway Reuse Transmission System during a special ceremony Thursday. The Parkway Reuse Transmission System runs underground along Panama City Beach Parkway, from north Glades Trail to...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sheltair Aviation at Northwest Beaches International Airport will be hosting a “Girls in Aviation Day” event on Sept. 24. “We gather different vendors and different mentors in the aviation industry,” said Nikki Slansky, Customer Service Manager of Sheltair Aviation - ECP. “We gather them on up so we can inspire and encourage young girls to go for a career in aviation or just a hobby in aviation. It’s not just for the boys.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15

Head out the annual Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15, 2022. Carnival lights and homegrown delights will come to life for the annual fair. Open Monday through Friday from 5 – 10 p.m. Saturday opens at 12 Noon. Entry admission ticket prices:. Adults (13 and older) are...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

