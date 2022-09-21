Read full article on original website
After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure. Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
WJHG-TV
Housing facility for homeless youth gets funding from PCB council
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anchorage Children’s Home in Panama City is looking to the future when it comes to housing for abused, homeless and runaway youth in the community. “It’s just going to be a blessing to not only anchorage and the youth we serve but our community...
Jackson Co. administration department makes changes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
wtvy.com
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
WJHG-TV
Historical Society of Bay County Presents Guest Speaker Tim Hollis
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all history buffs. The Historical Society of Bay County invites you to their next Guest Speaker Program featuring Tim Hollis. The event will take place this Monday at 7 p.m. in the Bay County Public Library. Kenneth Reed, the Vice President of Historical Society...
Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the […]
washingtoncounty.news
Corbin sworn in as Washington County’s newest commissioner
Recognition of a former commissioner and the swearing in of a new commissioner were at the top of the agenda for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Thursday morning. The board presented a commemorative award of recognition to the wife and daughter of...
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Stays Abreast of Latest Technologies, Seeks Full- and Part-Time Associates
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida recently invested in a few new pieces of equipment, including some of the latest technology, allowing better service to customers and yet another reason to look to Legendary for your lawn care services. Legendary is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must...
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
wdhn.com
A new restaurant is seeking a liquor license in Houston County; the commission has questions
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The owner of a piece of property in the Wicksburg area that’s been the scene of violence and death over the years is asking for a liquor license. Horizon Bar and Grill is located on U.S. Highway-84 West, and it’s in the same...
Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
Locals get festive at Panama City Oktoberfest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With fall officially here, downtown Panama City transformed into little Germany this weekend. Residents took to the streets of downtown in their best lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate Oktoberfest. “My wife and I both have German heritage so anytime we can go out and dress up and drink beer and […]
cltampa.com
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WEAR
Walton County deputies hold active school shooter training
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies took to school hallways Friday to prepare in case of an active-shooter situation. The training was held at Mossy Head School. The sheriff's office partnered with the school district, emergency management and several other agencies for the exercise. Sheriff Michael Adkinson says now...
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. PortOberfest. Dust off those lederhosen and join the Gulf County Chamber...
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Preparedness Plan ahead of Tropical Depression 9 entering Gulf
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All eyes are on Tropical Depression 9, expected to enter the gulf as a hurricane next week. while the current track from the National Hurricane Center doesn’t have our area in the cone, changes to that track can still happen. So now is the time to get prepared.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach completes new reclaimed water system
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach and The Northwest Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion of the Panama City Beach Parkway Reuse Transmission System during a special ceremony Thursday. The Parkway Reuse Transmission System runs underground along Panama City Beach Parkway, from north Glades Trail to...
WJHG-TV
Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sheltair Aviation at Northwest Beaches International Airport will be hosting a “Girls in Aviation Day” event on Sept. 24. “We gather different vendors and different mentors in the aviation industry,” said Nikki Slansky, Customer Service Manager of Sheltair Aviation - ECP. “We gather them on up so we can inspire and encourage young girls to go for a career in aviation or just a hobby in aviation. It’s not just for the boys.”
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15
Head out the annual Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15, 2022. Carnival lights and homegrown delights will come to life for the annual fair. Open Monday through Friday from 5 – 10 p.m. Saturday opens at 12 Noon. Entry admission ticket prices:. Adults (13 and older) are...
