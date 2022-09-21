Read full article on original website
Related
Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating double shooting in Suffolk
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
Victim identified in Henrico convenience store shooting
The victim in a shooting at a Central Henrico convenience store on Friday night has been identified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating crash involving motorbike on Azalea Garden Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Azalea Garden Road.
NBC12
Woman dead in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigate Elizabeth City shooting that left woman dead
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Elizabeth City after a woman was fatally shot Friday evening. The Elizabeth City Police Department identified the victim as Erin Gibbs, 38. The shooting happened near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Police officers responded around 7:20 p.m....
Man arrested following fatal shooting on Creamer Rd in Norfolk
A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that took the life of another man on Creamer Road in Norfolk.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police. The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is close to Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard, shortly before 4:15 a.m. Police didn't identify...
Woman arrested after hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
Twenty-four-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Man sentenced to nearly 13 years following fatal 2020 shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven
A Norfolk man has been sentenced to nearly years following a 2020 shooting inside a 7-Eleven that took the life of two men and injured another man.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
‘Nobody just disappears’: Hanover missing person case turns deadly after remains found in Southampton
The search for a missing Mechanicsville woman has come to a close, with a homicide case now opened, after her remains were found approximately an hour and a half from where she disappeared.
Four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 leaves one dead in Hanover County
A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 left one person dead and another person injured Wednesday evening.
Tarboro police investigating homicide
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cola Beale IV, accused in 3 murders, appears in court
A man accused of taking three lives in a killing spree across two Hampton Roads cities is facing a judge in Norfolk for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Hanover road rage
Christopher Nicholas Chivily is believed to be driving a green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags TZG-8575.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
Comments / 0