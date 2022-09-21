ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New report by Florida Policy Institute targets state funding shift to private schools

By News Service of Florida
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npiic_0i4RUjbY00

Since 2019, when Florida lawmakers created a voucher program called the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, the “flow of public funds to private education” has dramatically increased, according to a new report by the nonprofit Florida Policy Institute and the Education Law Center.

STORY: Georgia man sentenced to 10 years in teen girl’s road death

The report details an increase in money in the Florida Education Finance Program being “re-routed” from public school districts to voucher programs. The Florida Education Finance Program, commonly known as the FEFP, is the main funding source for public schools. The funding shift went from $326 million in 2020 to an estimated $1.3 billion for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the report.

During a news conference Tuesday about the report, speakers such as Leon County schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna decried the trend of expanding voucher programs.

“We (the school district) three years ago had around $4 million of money that came through the FEFP to Leon County that was being diverted to private institutions. That number grew from $4 million to $13 million, and this year $16 million. Over 2,000 (students) are receiving public … tax dollars to attend private mom-and-pop schools,” Hanna said.

STORY: 2 Jacksonville officers arrested for battery after confrontation with inmate caught on video

Scott Kent, director of media and strategic communications for the organization Step Up for Students, disputed the report’s characterization that funds are being diverted to voucher programs. Step Up for Students is a nonprofit that helps administer voucher programs in Florida.

“The report grossly distorts how the state funds education choice scholarships. The school districts never receive the money so it can’t be redirected. It’s just an accounting entry used by the state. Scholarship students no more divert funds from districts than students who pay out of pocket for private schools do,” Kent said Tuesday in a statement to The News Service of Florida.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Action News Jax

Lawsuit: Florida A&M students sue state for discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state’s university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Private School#Linus K12#Private Schools#School Voucher#School Choice#Education Law#State Funds#Florida Policy Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Recall alert: Behrmann Meat recalls ready-to-eat products due to listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Concerns over listeria contamination have caused an Illinois-based company to recall more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., of Albers, is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products.
ILLINOIS STATE
Action News Jax

BNSF: Rail accident victims should have to use arbitration

BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a pickup truck that was blocking an intersection near Mendon, Missouri. Three train passengers and the truck driver died and dozens more were injured in the June 27 collision.
MENDON, MO
Action News Jax

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
113K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy