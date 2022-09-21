Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.April KillianFlorence, AL
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)April KillianFlorence, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
Urban Legends of the ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
Related
Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
Lawyers want plea hearing set for man accused in alleged cartel double murder
Lawyers for one of two men accused in a 2018 double murder, that included the beheading of a 13-year-old girl, are asking a Madison County court to set a hearing for his plea agreement.
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car
A man and woman face child neglect and drug charges after a child was found in the backseat of a car where the two were suspected to have overdosed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
WAFF
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
wtva.com
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
WAFF
Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man on deadly fentanyl charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of drug distribution resulting in the death of another person was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. According to online court documents, Theophylis Rayvon Pride, age 33 of Huntsville, faces the fentanyl distribution charge following a death reported in Madison County in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body pulled from Decatur water identified
The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
Donnie Douglass: Burglary, possession of burglary tools. Hattie Stanback: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest. Hayes Herron: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license. Jamie Bratin. Jamie Brattin: Violation of community corrections. Rachel Allbert. Rachel Allbert: Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license. Richard Thomas. Richard Thome: Failure to appear.
wtva.com
Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
2 charged with burglary in Decatur
Two people were arrested after a burglary in Decatur last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit against City, Sheriff dismissed over use of rubber bullets during protest
The City of Huntsville and the Madison County Sheriff have been removed from a lawsuit filed against them by a woman who says she was hit six times with rubber bullets fired by officers during a protest in 2020.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County mom speaks out after stopping school bus driver now charged with DUI
Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after attempting to drive 40 students to school Friday morning while under the influence. Franklin County Schools mother Heather Malone stopped the bus during its route along Alabama 77. "(Barksdale) came right over ... the hill right there, and that's where she started to...
WAAY-TV
Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs
Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur. Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road. During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl,...
WAFF
Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
WAFF
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
Comments / 0