Leighton, AL

cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
CORINTH, MS
WAFF

Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man on deadly fentanyl charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of drug distribution resulting in the death of another person was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. According to online court documents, Theophylis Rayvon Pride, age 33 of Huntsville, faces the fentanyl distribution charge following a death reported in Madison County in 2021.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22

Donnie Douglass: Burglary, possession of burglary tools. Hattie Stanback: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest. Hayes Herron: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license. Jamie Bratin. Jamie Brattin: Violation of community corrections. Rachel Allbert. Rachel Allbert: Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license. Richard Thomas. Richard Thome: Failure to appear.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
TUPELO, MS
radio7media.com

Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County

ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
TUPELO, MS
WAAY-TV

Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs

Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur. Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road. During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl,...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Athens house destroyed in overnight fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
ATHENS, AL

