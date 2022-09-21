Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Sound Off on Al Michaels Over Deshaun Watson Comments on TNF
NFL fans who tuned into Thursday Night Football‘s broadcast this week aren’t too pleased with play-by-play guy Al Michaels. Many labeled his comments regarding Deshaun Watson’s suspension as “disgusting,” “unprofessional” and “unsympathetic.”. Those words are just a few that were used during...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Owns A Texas Restaurant & Not All Reviews Are Positive
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones shares a love for El Paso, TX, so strong that he opened his own restaurant, Showtyme Sports Grill, back in March. Although Jones was born in Savannah, GA, the athlete attended high school in Texas and played college football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward. When all was said and done the football was in the end zone...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
Packers Had Big Return To Practice On Thursday
The Green Bay Packers had one of their best offensive linemen back at practice on Thursday. Star tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice for the first time this week as he continues to work himself back from a torn ACL. He had to have three surgeries on his knee, the most recent of which came this offseason.
Carolina Panthers unlikely to fire head coach Matt Rhule barring ‘epic collapse’
The Carolina Panthers were viewed as a breakout team heading into the 2022 NFL season with head coach Matt Rhule
Bears' game-day roster for Week 3 vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago will look to get back in the win column. The Bears are 2.5-point home favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Texans, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Chicago elevated linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders
Our best bets (9-3 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-time parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work with...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's David Bakhtiari News
A lingering knee injury has plagued David Bakhtiari since the second half of the 2020 season. However, all signs point to the All-Pro left tackle returning to the field this Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut this weekend against the...
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
Digital Trends
Thursday Night Football stream struggles continue for Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video execs said this week they were “very hopeful” that Thursday Night Football streaming issues were “going to be less and less a thing.” Looks like we’ll all have to give it another go for Week 4. The September 22 game between AFC...
Packers.com
Inbox: The defense must play as one against a back of his caliber
Every time they play, the pundits' focus is on the "Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady" hype. Don't these commentators realize the only time the quarterbacks are on the field together is when they shake hands after 60 minutes? It's quarterback (or more truthfully, offense) versus defense in each direction. The team whose eleven 1/11ths add up to more in BOTH directions wins the game. Why can't we just sit back, understand, and appreciate the drama, instead of being told a different story?
Packers.com
Gilbert Brown became human blockade on Packers' championship front
The Packers' defensive line of Reggie White, Sean Jones, Santana Dotson and Gilbert Brown played only one season together, but it was climaxed by a Super Bowl victory and that "Front Four" was the foundation of the league's No. 1-ranked defense. That season, 1996, also happened to be Brown's first...
Look: Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy attend Chandler-Saguaro football game
The stars were out Saturday night in Arizona. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams later today in an NFC West showdown. While it’s unsure how he spent his Saturday night, we know what he did Friday. Murray, along with teammates Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin, were on ...
FOX Sports
Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
Packers.com
Inbox: I'm sure both teams feel that way
Gents, this upcoming stretch of games should reveal a lot about the 2022 Packers. Two quality opponents in U.S. and an improving Giants team abroad. And it all starts Sunday. Giddy up. Michelle from Ringgold, GA. Do you think the running game will be enough, against Tampa Bay?. By itself?...
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future
NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
