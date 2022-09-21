The Manhattan Short film festival will return to Northwest School of the Arts on September 30th at 7 p.m. and October 1st at 2 p.m. The festival consists of 10 short films selected from more than 870 submissions across 70 different countries. This year’s finalists come from eight countries including the United States, Lebanon, Chechnya and Slovakia and Australia. The works will tackle themes like grief over a relative’s passing, racial objectification and chaotic breakups.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO