15 Minutes of Fame: A chat with Clarence Boston
Clarence Boston personifies what it means to be a serial entrepreneur. A former Charlotte resident, he has owned funeral homes, nightclubs and now an Atlanta-area company that distills spirits and brews craft beers. In 2023, Boston will open a branch of his Hippin Hops Brewery to Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.
Livingstone College names new president
Seven months after Livingstone College President Jimmy R. Jenkins announced his retirement, the school on Thursday announced his replacement — Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone’s current chief operating officer and senior vice president of institutional advancement. Davis, who graduated from Livingstone in 2001, will become the school’s 13th president....
Manhattan Short brings global cinema to Northwest School of the Arts
The Manhattan Short film festival will return to Northwest School of the Arts on September 30th at 7 p.m. and October 1st at 2 p.m. The festival consists of 10 short films selected from more than 870 submissions across 70 different countries. This year’s finalists come from eight countries including the United States, Lebanon, Chechnya and Slovakia and Australia. The works will tackle themes like grief over a relative’s passing, racial objectification and chaotic breakups.
Druid Hills apartment complex gets HGTV-style makeover
A “community in need” is getting a makeover. More than 150 volunteers are joined forces with Charlotte Rescue Mission on Friday to complete an “HGTV” style makeover in Druid Hills. Charlotte Rescue Mission is an organization that offers free residential treatment for those experiencing addiction and...
CMPD investigating shooting in east Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in east Charlotte. According to CMPD, around 2 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot...
