Wilmington, NC

WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were shot Friday morning in Wilmington. Just after 9:15 am the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Officers say they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots and immediately responded...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Accidents
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
#Accident
WECT

WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach. According to the Carolina Beach Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:50 pm near Cape Fear Blvd. and Lake Park Blvd. Police and EMS were on the scene, treating one patient who...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
Bladen Journal

String of vehicle break-ins reported across Bladen County

A string of vehicle break-ins across Bladen County has sparked an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided to the Bladen Journal on Friday. The sheriff’s office is investigating several vehicle breaking and entering reports that occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. Bladen...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter September 23, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – We are half way done with The 5th Quarter!. See who is building their playoff portfolio. The full show is below!
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after late-night Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is moving again after a crash Tuesday night caused a road blockage in Southport. The accident happened along Highway 211, causing damage to traffic lights. Downed power lines closed the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street until around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Superior Court sentenced 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez to eight years after she pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday, September 20. A few months ago, Richard Blanton was sentenced to nearly 9 years for his role in the incident. According...
WILMINGTON, NC

