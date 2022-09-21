Read full article on original website
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two injured in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were shot Friday morning in Wilmington. Just after 9:15 am the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Officers say they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots and immediately responded...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after second Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another shooting has been reported in Wilmington. The first shooting of the day took place Friday morning around 9:15 am in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Another shooting occurred a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Fundraising continues to reach $100,000 goal for new food bank. We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. WPD asks for public’s help in hit and run case. Updated:...
WECT
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach. According to the Carolina Beach Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:50 pm near Cape Fear Blvd. and Lake Park Blvd. Police and EMS were on the scene, treating one patient who...
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
String of vehicle break-ins reported across Bladen County
A string of vehicle break-ins across Bladen County has sparked an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided to the Bladen Journal on Friday. The sheriff’s office is investigating several vehicle breaking and entering reports that occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. Bladen...
WECT
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle for second straight day in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A day after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach, another person has been struck. This time the incident occurred just before lunchtime, taking place around 11:00 am Thursday near Harper Ave. and N. Lake Park Blvd. Only minor...
The Post and Courier
Family of Florida man struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle files suit
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The family of a Florida man killed last year while walking across U.S. 17 in the North Myrtle Beach area has filed a wrong death lawsuit against the city, the police department and one of its officers, claiming they are jointly responsible for his injuries and death.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter September 23, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – We are half way done with The 5th Quarter!. See who is building their playoff portfolio. The full show is below!
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents. Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received 13...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after late-night Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is moving again after a crash Tuesday night caused a road blockage in Southport. The accident happened along Highway 211, causing damage to traffic lights. Downed power lines closed the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street until around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Southport...
WECT
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Superior Court sentenced 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez to eight years after she pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday, September 20. A few months ago, Richard Blanton was sentenced to nearly 9 years for his role in the incident. According...
