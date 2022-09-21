Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
Savannah surpasses other police departments in solving murders. Why?
As violent crime and killings are on the rise across the United States, Savannah has become a symbol of success in one vital metric: The city’s ability to solve homicides far exceeds the national average, according to police statistics. From 2019-2021, Savannah Police Department homicide clearance rates — the...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 9-22-2022
Illegal drugs and a gun were found inside a car that was parked at a local park last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the King Street Community Park in Walterboro last week to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the park. When the deputy arrived, he found a vehicle that had been “recently shot up” during “multiple drive-by shootings,” according to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. That report also states that the deputy repeatedly asked the driver to stick his hands out of the window, and if there were weapons in the car, to which the driver replied, “No,” the report states. However, the driver refused to get out of the car. Meanwhile, the deputy’s K9 partner did an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the deputy to the rear passenger door of the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a 4.0-caliber handgun. The deputy also found 8 grams of cocaine, 21 dosage units of a narcotic, believed to be fentanyl pills, the report states. The 34-year-old male driver is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute schedule V Narcotics. The suspect is also charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun.
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
wtoc.com
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
abcnews4.com
Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers
MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
WJCL
South Carolina woman attacked by raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. It happened back on Labor Day weekend. Ard said when she arrived to Shipyard Plantation for the first day of her vacation, she realized the air...
WJCL
Family of Savannah man missing more than a month pleads for the public's help
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The family of a Savannah man missing for more than a month is asking the public for help. Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville and has not been heard from since. Diontae’s family held a news conference Thursday afternoon at...
WJCL
Hilton Head Shooting: 2 victims sent to the hospital; authorities investigating
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Update 8:10 a.m.:Officials now say two victims were injured in the incident. In a notification sent out Wednesday morning, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported:. "When deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah Christian vs. Calvary Day 2022 (Game of the Week)
Savannah Christian vs. Calvary Day 2022 (Game of the Week) Savannah Christian vs. Calvary Day 2022 (Game of …. Local experts say medical marijuana could help with …. Chatham Co. Commission considering changes to animal …. ‘A ghetto b****’: Exchange between Alderpersons caught …. News 3 Today Celebrations for...
WTGS
Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
yourislandnews.com
NC man pleads guilty to Beaufort crimes, including armed robbery
A North Carolina man who attempted to rob two northern Beaufort County businesses has been sent to prison. Ronnie Dean Maynor, 42, pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Beaufort County Courthouse.
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
This discovery could close a missing persons case.
walterborolive.com
Colleton homeowner shoots, kills one of two armed intruders
A Colleton County homeowner who shot and killed an intruder last week is not facing any criminal charges for the incident. This criminal investigation is still underway, and local authorities say it is not likely that the victim/homeowner will be charged. The victim/homeowner’s identity has not been released. On...
