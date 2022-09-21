Illegal drugs and a gun were found inside a car that was parked at a local park last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the King Street Community Park in Walterboro last week to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the park. When the deputy arrived, he found a vehicle that had been “recently shot up” during “multiple drive-by shootings,” according to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. That report also states that the deputy repeatedly asked the driver to stick his hands out of the window, and if there were weapons in the car, to which the driver replied, “No,” the report states. However, the driver refused to get out of the car. Meanwhile, the deputy’s K9 partner did an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the deputy to the rear passenger door of the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a 4.0-caliber handgun. The deputy also found 8 grams of cocaine, 21 dosage units of a narcotic, believed to be fentanyl pills, the report states. The 34-year-old male driver is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute schedule V Narcotics. The suspect is also charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun.

