Tell us: are you looking for different ways to escape feeling overwhelmed by the news?

Mental Health

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
 3 days ago
People are discovering new TV shows to escape the news cycle.

At a time when the news can feel so overwhelming, it is hardly surprising that so many spend hours each day “doomscrolling” on their phones. Worryingly, new research has shown the compulsive urge to surf the web can lead to poor mental and physical health.

Others have stopped looking at the news and have been able to find new hobbies and interests as a distraction. Some people are rushing to see West End musicals, some are finding solace in video games, while others have been sharing drum’n’bass videos on TikTok.

It doesn’t matter how you are escaping but we do want to hear about it. Maybe you’re immersing yourself in a reality TV series you never dreamed of watching? Or have you thrown yourself even more into what you thought was a lockdown fad?

