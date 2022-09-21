ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

By The Associated Press - Rob Gillies, WKBW Staff
 3 days ago
An official familiar with the matter says Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September.

In June the Canadian government announced the extension of COVID-19 border measures until until at least September 30 .

According to CTV News , an announcement is expected in the days ahead.

Canada is similar to the United States in that it requires non citizens to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by Sept. 30. Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26) is calling on the United States to end its COVID-related restrictions and in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security he said “the time is long overdue for the United States to cease its own COVID-19- related restrictions on our northern border.”

The official says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign off on the decision but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well ending random COVID testing at airports.

Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
Justin Trudeau
