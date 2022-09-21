MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are roughly 14,000 foster children in Arizona and a Mesa-based non-profit wants to expand to help. ASA Now has a community center and healing space designed to help foster kids who may be falling behind in school. Because of the need in our community, the group wants to build a new, physical school for foster children to succeed.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO