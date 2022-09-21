Read full article on original website
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Harrogate: Two men jailed over 'brutal' killing
Two men who filmed the "shocking and brutal" killing of a man in Harrogate have been jailed. The body of Gracijus Balciauskas, 41, was found wrapped in a rug at a property in Mayfield Grove on 20 December 2021. At Leeds Crown Court Vitalijus Koreiva, 37, was sentenced to life...
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone. Police investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address in Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday. A man then tried to evade police in...
BBC
Khayri Mclean: Second teen arrested after boy stabbed to death
A second teenager has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy outside a school in Huddersfield on Wednesday. Khayri Mclean was attacked in a "targeted incident" close to North Huddersfield Trust School, according to West Yorkshire Police. A boy, 15, was arrested on Thursday in connection with...
BBC
Attempted murder probe after hit-and-run
Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was left with potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and run crash in Worcestershire. The 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, in Hollywood, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham....
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
BBC
Teen footballer banned after kicking player unconscious
A teenager who kicked another player unconscious during a children's football match has been banned from playing or going to games. The boy, 17, kicked his victim at least three times in the face leaving him permanently disfigured, Mold Crown Court heard. The victim needed two operations where plates and...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Ashfield councillor guilty of harassing neighbours in hot tub row
A councillor has been found guilty of harassing his neighbours after they accused him of holding meetings in his hot tub during a Covid lockdown. Tom Hollis, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, had denied two counts of harassment without violence. Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard Hollis made up...
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
Sherri Papini: New video reveals moment detectives told ‘super mom’ they had cracked kidnap hoax
New video shows the moment Sherri Papini was told by California detectives that they had uncovered her kidnapping hoax.Papini, a mother-of-two, was sentenced to an 18-month prison sentence on Monday in connection to her November 2016 disappearance while out for a run in her hometown of Redding, California.The day after her sentencing Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released the interview video in which investigators revealed they knew she had faked the incident.In the video, Papini, who must also pay $310,000 in restitution, told detectives that “Talking to other guys has got me here.”The 40-year-old, who was labelled a “super...
BBC
Metchley lane murder probe: Victim named as Richard Hopley
A man found stabbed in a crashed car has been named as Richard Hopley. Mr Hopley, 43, was found dead in a car on Metchley Lane, Birmingham, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 15:00 BST on 22 September. His parents have said they are "absolutely heartbroken and devastated" about...
BBC
China Tangshan attack: Man who attacked female diners jailed for 24 years
A man who led a vicious attack on four women eating in a restaurant in China has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. Chen Jizhi was found guilty of the assault in the north-eastern city of Tangshan in June which began when one of the women rejected his advances.
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Shortly after 02.15 BST emergency services were called to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Police have confirmed one man died in the incident while eight other people are currently in hospital. Ninety residents...
