After another great Ohio State visit Buckeye O-line target looks to be closing in on decision
An offensive lineman the Buckeyes are targeting visited Ohio State again and says he is looking to be closing in on picking his college.
Penn State DBs On Turnover Spree: 'It Was Bound To Happen'
The Nittany Lion secondary came through with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a win over Central Michigan.
Taylor: UNC's Red Flags Affirmed in Loss to Notre Dame
Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis reports from Kenan Stadium with his biggest takeaways following UNC's 45-32 loss to Notre Dame.
UCLA Receiver Matt Sykes on Getting Conference Road Win, His Bigger Role
UCLA receiver Matt Sykes answered questions after the win over Colorado, about his bigger role in this game, the efficiency of the offense and how significant it is to get a conference road win.
Why veteran running back Devyn Ford stayed at Penn State: ‘You finish something that you start’
Devyn Ford hopped up on the barrier between the grass and the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium and looked out at the white-clad Penn State fans who had flocked to the northeastern corner of the field for a raucous celebration after the Nittany Lions’ resounding 41-12 win over Auburn, and the senior running back did the only thing that came to mind.
