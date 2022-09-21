Read full article on original website
WSMV
Partners in Care expansion approved by Metro Council
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Partners in Care, a one-year co-response pilot project that pairs behavioral health clinicians with Nashville police officers, will continue and expand after unanimous approval by the Metro Council Tuesday. Metro Council agreed to a one-year contract with Mental health Cooperative for an expansion of the Partners...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor John Cooper Announces New Hires To Advance Education and Youth Priorities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced new administration hires focused on advancing his education agenda for Nashville families and neighborhoods, which will focus on continuing to invest in public education, youth workforce development and digital inclusion. Dr. Robert N. Wallace, Jr. will serve as Mayor Cooper’s...
clayconews.com
Governor Bill Lee Appoints Lance Villio to Lead Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives in Nashville, Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN – Yesterday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio will fully transition to the role on October 1st as Dave Worland returns to the private sector. “Government is not the...
WSMV
Mayor visits Maplewood automotive training center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper visited Maplewood High School’s automotive training center on Thursday. It’s training students to become future automotive technicians. The program was started by Bridgestone and Metro Public Schools in 2015. Since then more than 130 students have graduated and are working in...
Nashville Scene
City Updates List of Flood Risk Homes, Prepares for Buyouts
Recent extreme floods have prompted buyouts of Nashville homes deemed too risky to continue living in. A combination of local, state and federal government entities have stepped in to offer exit packages to owners in South Nashville otherwise facing chronic devastating property damage. Two pieces of legislation — passed Tuesday...
Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor
Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
Nashville Public Library honors Banned Books Week amid state school restrictions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 1,500 books have been banned from school libraries across the country this year alone. Tennessee is one of the top five states with the most banned book titles. Whether you pick out a book or walk the aisles of shelves in the Nashville Public...
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
‘We get a chance to speak our heart’: Volunteers help people open up in Tennessee prisons
Men, statistically, already struggle to open up emotionally. In prison, it can be even more difficult considering the circumstances. Volunteers can help unlock some of those emotions.
TDOT begins 5-year project to move Donelson Pike
It's a massive undertaking that will affect drivers near the Nashville airport for years: The Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving Donelson Pike.
'Together We are Stronger' Youth Mental Health Festival at Hadley Park Saturday
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention here in Nashville during Suicide Prevention Awareness month by hosting a Youth Mental Health Festival Saturday.
WSMV
Woman hit by WeGo Train near downtown Nashville
Mayor John Cooper and city leaders announced on Wednesday a plan to tackle homelessness with $50 million of federal funds. Mayor John Cooper and city leaders announced on Wednesday a plan to tackle homelessness with $50 million of federal funds. Franklin resident, Ukraine native helping country recover from war. Updated:...
WSMV
Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, kids of all ages, sizes and abilities ran inside to play the new Miles Together Inclusive Playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood. After more than two years of planning, dreaming, fundraising and constructing, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.
‘Just not enough’: Cost of living prompts Nashville workers to go on strike, demanding better wages
On September 16, seven women working for EventWorks Rentals organized a strike, after writing a letter to management demanding a wage increase.
fox17.com
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
WSMV
Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business. On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police. Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a...
WSMV
Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
yr.media
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
WSMV
USPS discusses possible relocation of Nashville Arcade Station Post Office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States Postal Service announced Friday they are considering relocating its retail services from the Arcade Station to a new, yet-to-be-determined location. USPS said if the post office, located at 16 Arcade Alley in Nashville, were relocated, it would be to a location that is...
