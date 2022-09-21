ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Partners in Care expansion approved by Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Partners in Care, a one-year co-response pilot project that pairs behavioral health clinicians with Nashville police officers, will continue and expand after unanimous approval by the Metro Council Tuesday. Metro Council agreed to a one-year contract with Mental health Cooperative for an expansion of the Partners...
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor John Cooper Announces New Hires To Advance Education and Youth Priorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced new administration hires focused on advancing his education agenda for Nashville families and neighborhoods, which will focus on continuing to invest in public education, youth workforce development and digital inclusion. Dr. Robert N. Wallace, Jr. will serve as Mayor Cooper’s...
WSMV

Mayor visits Maplewood automotive training center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper visited Maplewood High School’s automotive training center on Thursday. It’s training students to become future automotive technicians. The program was started by Bridgestone and Metro Public Schools in 2015. Since then more than 130 students have graduated and are working in...
Nashville Scene

City Updates List of Flood Risk Homes, Prepares for Buyouts

Recent extreme floods have prompted buyouts of Nashville homes deemed too risky to continue living in. A combination of local, state and federal government entities have stepped in to offer exit packages to owners in South Nashville otherwise facing chronic devastating property damage. Two pieces of legislation — passed Tuesday...
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor

Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV

Woman hit by WeGo Train near downtown Nashville

Mayor John Cooper and city leaders announced on Wednesday a plan to tackle homelessness with $50 million of federal funds. Mayor John Cooper and city leaders announced on Wednesday a plan to tackle homelessness with $50 million of federal funds. Franklin resident, Ukraine native helping country recover from war. Updated:...
WSMV

Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, kids of all ages, sizes and abilities ran inside to play the new Miles Together Inclusive Playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood. After more than two years of planning, dreaming, fundraising and constructing, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.
fox17.com

Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
WSMV

Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
yr.media

My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI

Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
