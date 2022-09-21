ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out: Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Painful’

 3 days ago
Elizabeth Chambers confirmed in a new interview with E! that she watched the Discovery+ documentary series “ House of Hammer ,” which recounted the sexual abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, Armie Hammer . Chambers, who was married to Hammer for 10 years and shares two children with him, said “it was heartbreaking on so many levels” to watch “House of Hammer.”

“I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers said. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

When asked if she was surprised by anything she saw in the documentary, Chambers answered, “I definitely was surprised, but I think that’s to be expected.”

Chambers said that she is not going to show her two children “House of Hammer,” adding, “It’s not appropriate for them at this time.”

A three-part documentary series, “House of Hammer” debuted on Discovery+ over Labor Day weekend. The series included details about Hammer’s alleged sexual abuse , plus claims that Hammer tracked a woman with his phone and referred to another as a “slave.” Alleged text messages from Hammer claimed that he once told a woman he enjoyed “raping you on your floor,” while a voice note allegedly featured Hammer telling a woman he wanted to tie her up with ropes and “incapacitate” her.

Chambers confirmed the team behind “House of Hammer” reached out to her to be involved in the project, but she declined the offer.

“They reached out, but, in this process, all that’s mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them,” Chambers added.

For more on “House of Hammer,” read Variety’s coverage here .

