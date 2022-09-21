Man found shot to death in wooded area of Cambridge

An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man's body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area of Cambridge.

Police initially received reports of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue just after 3pm.

That's when arriving officers found Kevin Dwayne Raeford, of Salisbury, laying in the woods along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.

He'd been shot and pronounced dead on scene.

Currently there are no potential motives or suspects linked to the case.