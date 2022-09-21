ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Seven years ago two of the greatest moments in British history happened on the same day

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Back in 2015, the stars aligned to produce two of the biggest, and most talked about moments in recent UK history on the very same day.

It turns out an infamous allegation against David Cameron which came to be known as ‘pig gate’ and the emergence of internet icon Ronnie Pickering both went viral within the same 24 hours.

On September 21 2015, former PM Cameron faced allegations relating to his private parts, a dead pig and a university initiation ceremony. A few years later he would denounce them as “false and ludicrous”.

The story first appeared in a book by former Tory treasurer Michael Ashcroft and journalist Isabel Oakeshott, and Cameron later said he could not believe anyone could have been so “stupid” as to print it.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 2015 biography repeated an uncorroborated anecdote that as an Oxford University student he had inserted “a private part of his anatomy” into a dead pig’s mouth as part of the process of joining the exclusive Piers Gaveston Society.

It couldn’t be more different to another talking point on the day, which saw a video of a road rage incident in Hull go viral and lodge itself into public consciousness almost overnight.

The clip has racked up millions of views in the years that followed and focuses on Ronnie Pickering – a legend in his own lunchbox who took on a man on a moped, and believed he was a household name even before he went viral.

“Do you know who I am?” he asks in the clip, before replying: “Ronnie f****** Pickering!”

The fact that the two unlikely stories collided on the same day has left social media users with plenty to talk about.






H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cameron
Person
Isabel Oakeshott
Indy100

Andrew Tate says anyone celebrating the Queen's death is a 'degenerate psychopath"

Andrew Tate had some choice words for anti-monarchists who are 'celebrating' the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During a livestream on Rumble, Tate went off about people who do not like the British monarchy or the Queen and accused those celebrating the Queen's death of being 'degenerate psychopaths', among other things. Various clips of Tate's live stream circulating around TikTok and YouTube showing the 35-year-old boxer and social media star defending the Queen. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I always liked the Queen," Tate said. "I look to all the people who were celebrating her death and I knew...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Royal family has banned five moments of Queen's funeral from ever being re-aired

The Queen's funeral was a historic occasion that aired across many channels in the UK, but it has been revealed Buckingham Palace has the power to veto certain footage as part of a broadcasting deal.As a result, it means certain footage from the funeral services at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle on September 19 will never be aired again.Broadcasters from the likes of the BBC, ITV, and Sky News all received messages from royal staff regarding timestamped footage they don't want to appear in future broadcasts and on social media.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter All in all,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Brits baffled by Americans thinking Boots is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"

For most Brits, the high street store Boots is your one-stop shop for all your cosmetic and medical needs.You can also pick up a bargain of a meal deal for lunch too. In all honesty we probably take it for granted but for one American tourist it is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"That's exactly what Brandon, from Prattville, Alabama wrote about the popular pharmacy on Twitter during a recent trip to London. Others flocked to label it the "best drug store on earth".Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSharing his love for the pharmacy to his...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British History#Uk#Oxford University#Piers Gaveston Society
Indy100

Daniel Craig hails ‘heroic’ fathers on suicide prevention charity trek

Three men whose daughters took their own lives have received a message of support from James Bond actor Daniel Craig, who described their latest charity campaign as “heroic”.The fathers appeared on BBC Breakfast to raise awareness for their charity walk, which will see them trek 600 miles to visit all four UK Parliaments over the course of a month.Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, known as the 3 Dads Walking, previously raised over £880,000 after walking more than 300 miles in memory of their daughters, 17-year-old Beth Palmer, 19-year-old Emily Owen and Sophie Airey, who was 29.The walk will...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Hellish kind of hazing': King Charles' cousin talks about family's treatment of Meghan

King Charles III's cousin has opened up about the royal family's treatment of Meghan Markle - saying she was effectively 'hazed' after joining The Firm.Christina Oxenberg, the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, praised the former Suits actress, saying only those who are "tough as nails" tend to survive the monarchy's hostile treatment of newcomers. "To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing'," Oxenberg told the New York Post."If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass."Writer and...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The Simpsons didn't predict the Queen's death according to fact checkers

Whenever a world event occurs, people love to claim The Simpsons predicted it. As the longest running TV show of all time, The Simpsons has had its moments in correctly predicting Donald Trump becoming president, the closing down of Toys "R" Us, and more.So last week when people online claimed the show had correctly predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people assumed it must be true. But fact checkers are saying the footage was digitally-altered. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA picture circulated around Facebook and Twitter last week seemingly showing a Simpson's version of Queen Elizabeth...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘When We Tell Our Stories, We Are Creating Our Future’: Sámi Filmmakers Are Ready to Speak Up

The Sámi, the indigenous people in the far north of Europe and Russia, are ready to share their stories with the world. But only under certain conditions, says film commissioner Liisa Holmberg from the International Sámi Film Institute (ISFI). “The most important thing is respect,” she notes, mentioning the Pathfinder Film Protocol – a set of guidelines and questions for non-Sámi filmmakers named after Nils Gaup’s 1987 Oscar-nominated drama. “When the Sámi people may not have the same opportunity/resources to tell their stories, why am I the right person to [do it]? How will my film production benefit the Sámi community and...
MOVIES
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy