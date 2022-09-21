Effective: 2022-09-25 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Erie; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ottawa and Erie Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO