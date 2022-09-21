ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmonica player accused of sedition at Queen Elizabeth tribute arrested in Hong Kong

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A man accused of sedition after playing the harmonica at a gathering honoring Queen Elizabeth II in Hong Kong was arrested Monday night, local police said.

The man, 43, performed the pro-democracy song “Glory to Hong Kong” outside the British consulate in Hong Kong on the day of the queen’s funeral in London.

Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997.

The man is suspected of “committing an act with seditious intent” and is being investigated, police said.

“Glory to Hong Kong” became a staple of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in 2019. On Monday, people were heard singing along with the harmonica rendition near the British consulate, according to videos shared on social media.

The man, whose last name is Pang, according to CNN , was reportedly released on bail and is required to report back to police in November.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at age 96, ending her record-setting 70-year reign as the British monarch.

About 2,000 people attended Monday’s funeral at the centuries-old Westminster Abbey church in London, which took place on the 10th day of mourning after the queen’s death.

She was laid to rest Monday at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle next to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.

With News Wire Services

