Effective: 2022-09-25 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tallahatchie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following county, Tallahatchie. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paynes, Leverett, Cascilla, Distall, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO