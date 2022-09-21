Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHERN TIPTON AND NORTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dixonville, or near Millington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Millington, Wilson, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Brighton, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Barretville, Egypt, Griffin Corner, Quito, Redwood, Rosemark, Idaville, Beaver and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHWESTERN PEMISCOT AND SOUTHEASTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hornersville, or 7 miles northwest of Gosnell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Osceola, Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Senath, Luxora, Keiser, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Dell, Burdette, Marie, Little River, Etowah, Victoria, Jolliff Store, Calumet and Dearman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHWESTERN PEMISCOT AND SOUTHEASTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hornersville, or 7 miles northwest of Gosnell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Osceola, Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Senath, Luxora, Keiser, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Dell, Burdette, Marie, Little River, Etowah, Victoria, Jolliff Store, Calumet and Dearman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHERN TIPTON AND NORTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dixonville, or near Millington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Millington, Wilson, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Brighton, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Barretville, Egypt, Griffin Corner, Quito, Redwood, Rosemark, Idaville, Beaver and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Dyer, Haywood, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Haywood; Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mississippi, south central Pemiscot, northwestern Crockett, southern Dyer, northeastern Lauderdale and northwestern Haywood Counties through 945 PM CDT At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Heloise, or 11 miles east of Blytheville, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Ripley, Steele, Halls, Cooter, Chestnut Bluff, Forked Deer, Heloise, Unionville, Ashport, Friendship, Gates, Barr, Hawkinsville, Papaw Ridge, Porter Gap, Edith, Barfield, Fowlkes and Dryhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tallahatchie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following county, Tallahatchie. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paynes, Leverett, Cascilla, Distall, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Haywood; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Crockett, southwestern Gibson, northeastern Fayette, northwestern Hardeman, Haywood and western Madison Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Forked Deer to near Belle Eagle to near Brownsville to Dancyville. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Bolivar, Whiteville, Alamo, Bells, Forked Deer, Hillville, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove, Adair, Dancyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Maury City, Gadsden, Toone, Neely and Yum Yum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Panola, Tate, Tunica by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Panola; Tate; Tunica A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tunica, southwestern Tate and northwestern Panola Counties through 915 PM CDT At 840 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Strayhorn, or 9 miles west of Senatobia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Senatobia, Sardis, Como, Crenshaw, Strayhorn, Pleasant Grove, Askew, Buxton, Crossroad, McGhee, Longtown, Sarah, Horatio, New Town, Cypress Corner, Bluff and Looxahoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 04:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tallahatchie The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paynes, Leverett, Cascilla, Distall, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 8:25 AM.
Comments / 0