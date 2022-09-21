Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crockett; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Haywood; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Crockett, southwestern Gibson, northeastern Fayette, northwestern Hardeman, Haywood and western Madison Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Forked Deer to near Belle Eagle to near Brownsville to Dancyville. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Bolivar, Whiteville, Alamo, Bells, Forked Deer, Hillville, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove, Adair, Dancyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Maury City, Gadsden, Toone, Neely and Yum Yum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chester, Gibson, Hardeman, Henderson, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carroll; Chester; Gibson; Hardeman; Henderson; Madison; McNairy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Henderson, southeastern Gibson, northern Hardeman, northwestern McNairy, southwestern Carroll, Madison and Chester Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Three Way to Jackson to 7 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Park to near Cloverport. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Fairview, Three Way, Silerton, Masseyville, Blue Goose, Mifflin, Bargerton, Bemis, Jacks Creek, Cloverport, Robertson and Carroll. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Lauderdale; Shelby; Tipton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Tipton, northwestern Fayette, central Lauderdale, western Haywood and northeastern Shelby Counties through 945 PM CDT At 907 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ft Pillow to near Covington to near Brighton to 7 miles southeast of Munford. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Ripley, Arlington, Somerville, Brighton, Nutbush, Ft Pillow, Forked Deer, Warren, Atoka, Oakland, Mason, Henning, Gallaway, Stanton, Braden, Yum Yum, Belmont and Luckett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHERN TIPTON AND NORTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dixonville, or near Millington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Millington, Wilson, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Brighton, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Barretville, Egypt, Griffin Corner, Quito, Redwood, Rosemark, Idaville, Beaver and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tallahatchie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following county, Tallahatchie. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paynes, Leverett, Cascilla, Distall, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHERN TIPTON AND NORTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dixonville, or near Millington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Millington, Wilson, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Brighton, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Barretville, Egypt, Griffin Corner, Quito, Redwood, Rosemark, Idaville, Beaver and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marshall, southwestern Fayette and southeastern Shelby Counties through 945 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Collierville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Piperton, Rossville, Taska, Cayce, Kirk, Elba and Fisherville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 04:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tallahatchie The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paynes, Leverett, Cascilla, Distall, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0