ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Peter Antonacci, director of Florida’s election crimes unit, dies at 74

MIAMI – Peter Antonacci, the director of the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security who had a long career in state government, died, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday. He was 74. DeSantis described Antonacci as a “dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional”...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

DeSantis swamps Crist on TV

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces Picks for Judicial Nominating Commissions, Judicial Qualifications Commission

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments and reappointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Shelley Reynolds, of Pensacola, is an Attorney at Law Office of Shelley Guy Reynolds. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Bartlett
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Nate Robertson
Person
Charlie Crist
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 9.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Six FAMU students have filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida and education officials, accusing the state of continued racial discrimination that leaves the school dependent on the state, yet underfunded.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Florida Legislature#Abortion Issues#Election State#State Of Florida#Democrats#Republicans#Floridians#Hern N
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Report: Rep. Gaetz may face no charges in sex-trafficking probe

ORLANDO, Fla. – Career prosecutors told the U.S. Justice Department they are recommending against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, in a sex-trafficking investigation involving disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, according to a report in The Washington Post. The Post said sources speaking on condition of anonymity are...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

Salvation Army of Florida makes preparations for Tropical Storm Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida’s 24 southernmost counties counties Friday afternoon. The Salvation Army of Florida is making preparations for Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by the time it reaches the Florida peninsula. The non-profit has...
FLORIDA STATE
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy