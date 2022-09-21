Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22
The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
Click10.com
Peter Antonacci, director of Florida’s election crimes unit, dies at 74
MIAMI – Peter Antonacci, the director of the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security who had a long career in state government, died, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday. He was 74. DeSantis described Antonacci as a “dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional”...
DeSantis swamps Crist on TV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
floridapolitics.com
Pete Antonacci, top election cop and longtime GOP official, dies of heart attack
His performance overseeing the 2020 election in Broward County helped earn him the new Director role. Longtime government official Pete Antonacci, who was serving as the head of Florida’s new election police unit, has died after suffering a major heart attack. Gov. Ron DeSantis had named Antonacci, who served...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Former Navy Commanding Officer “DeSantis Is A True Servant Leader”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced Friday the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Honor, Courage, Commitment.” The 30-second ad is running statewide and features retired Navy Captain Dan Bean of Jacksonville,
From West Tampa to the Governor's Mansion, a look at Bob Martinez's rise to become Florida's first Hispanic governor
TAMPA, Fla — It was an improbable rise from humble beginnings on dirt roads in Tampa to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, but Bob Martinez, former Tampa mayor and Florida’s first Hispanic governor never let those doubters get in his way. “The reasons they would give why...
floridapolitics.com
Here is the 2022 edition of The INFLUENCE 150: The most influential people in Florida politics
I believe this is the best edition of INFLUENCE Magazine we’ve published in our six years of existence. It seems as if a week doesn’t pass without some new media outlet or website springing up to cover Florida politics. I remember when I was the new guy in...
Ron DeSantis Announces Picks for Judicial Nominating Commissions, Judicial Qualifications Commission
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments and reappointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Shelley Reynolds, of Pensacola, is an Attorney at Law Office of Shelley Guy Reynolds. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her...
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Six FAMU students have filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida and education officials, accusing the state of continued racial discrimination that leaves the school dependent on the state, yet underfunded.
Florida Republican Party extends voter registration lead over Dems by nearly 270,000
The state had 5,233,366 registered Republicans on Aug. 31 and 4,963,722 registered Democrats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
ABC Action News
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 9.22.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. — Back-to-Back — Less than one week after the members of the Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic...
click orlando
Report: Rep. Gaetz may face no charges in sex-trafficking probe
ORLANDO, Fla. – Career prosecutors told the U.S. Justice Department they are recommending against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, in a sex-trafficking investigation involving disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, according to a report in The Washington Post. The Post said sources speaking on condition of anonymity are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Salvation Army of Florida makes preparations for Tropical Storm Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida’s 24 southernmost counties counties Friday afternoon. The Salvation Army of Florida is making preparations for Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by the time it reaches the Florida peninsula. The non-profit has...
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis advises Floridians to prep for Tropical Storm Ian insurance claims
In a PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a public service announcement Saturday urging Floridians to prepare for post-storm insurance claims now rather than later.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9
The storm could strengthen into a major hurricane. Gov. Ron DeSantis is declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression 9 currently gaining strength near Jamaica. The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane, with landfall possible somewhere along...
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
Comments / 0