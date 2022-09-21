Mark your calendar - Gresham Teddy Bear Parade returns Saturday

Colorful floats, high school bands, teddy bears to march through downtown in return from hiatus

After a two-year forced hiatus, teddy bears will make their way back into downtown Gresham this weekend.

The 40th annual Gresham Teddy Bear Parade, hosted by Soroptimist International of Gresham, will loop through downtown from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24.

The many colorful floats, classic cars, high school bands and cheerleaders, horses, dogs, and, of course, teddy bears will all stage at longtime parade partner East Hill Church. The route winds along Miller, Main, Roberts and Hood avenues, and down Fifth Street to return to East Hill. All the way, streets will be lined with thousands of visitors. The parade will be emceed by Carol Nielsen and Greg Matthews, reclaiming their roles as comedic hosts at the corner of Main and Third.

This year there won't be any political candidates promoting the upcoming race, because organizers want the parade to double down on being a special day for kids.