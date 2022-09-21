Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mississippi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mississippi, south central Pemiscot, northwestern Crockett, southern Dyer, northeastern Lauderdale and northwestern Haywood Counties through 945 PM CDT At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Heloise, or 11 miles east of Blytheville, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Ripley, Steele, Halls, Cooter, Chestnut Bluff, Forked Deer, Heloise, Unionville, Ashport, Friendship, Gates, Barr, Hawkinsville, Papaw Ridge, Porter Gap, Edith, Barfield, Fowlkes and Dryhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Dyer, Haywood, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Haywood; Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mississippi, south central Pemiscot, northwestern Crockett, southern Dyer, northeastern Lauderdale and northwestern Haywood Counties through 945 PM CDT At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Heloise, or 11 miles east of Blytheville, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Ripley, Steele, Halls, Cooter, Chestnut Bluff, Forked Deer, Heloise, Unionville, Ashport, Friendship, Gates, Barr, Hawkinsville, Papaw Ridge, Porter Gap, Edith, Barfield, Fowlkes and Dryhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marshall, southwestern Fayette and southeastern Shelby Counties through 945 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Collierville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Piperton, Rossville, Taska, Cayce, Kirk, Elba and Fisherville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Hardeman, Madison, McNairy by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gibson; Hardeman; Madison; McNairy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Henderson, southeastern Gibson, northern Hardeman, northwestern McNairy, southwestern Carroll, Madison and Chester Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Three Way to Jackson to 7 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Park to near Cloverport. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Fairview, Three Way, Silerton, Masseyville, Blue Goose, Mifflin, Bargerton, Bemis, Jacks Creek, Cloverport, Robertson and Carroll. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHERN TIPTON AND NORTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dixonville, or near Millington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Millington, Wilson, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Brighton, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Barretville, Egypt, Griffin Corner, Quito, Redwood, Rosemark, Idaville, Beaver and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-24 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHWESTERN PEMISCOT AND SOUTHEASTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hornersville, or 7 miles northwest of Gosnell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Osceola, Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Senath, Luxora, Keiser, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Dell, Burdette, Marie, Little River, Etowah, Victoria, Jolliff Store, Calumet and Dearman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS
