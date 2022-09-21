Effective: 2022-09-24 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gibson; Hardeman; Madison; McNairy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Henderson, southeastern Gibson, northern Hardeman, northwestern McNairy, southwestern Carroll, Madison and Chester Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Three Way to Jackson to 7 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Park to near Cloverport. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Fairview, Three Way, Silerton, Masseyville, Blue Goose, Mifflin, Bargerton, Bemis, Jacks Creek, Cloverport, Robertson and Carroll. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

GIBSON COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO