RIVERTON — A Pleasant Plains player collapsed Saturday night on the sideline of a high school football game against host Riverton. The game was later postponed. With 2 minutes, and 7 seconds left in the second quarter, the Pleasant Plains sideline called timeout and yelled for assistance from emergency medical services. The player, who has just left the field, collapsed on the sideline and was attended to by medical personnel who were on-site. An ambulance arrived about 20...

RIVERTON, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO