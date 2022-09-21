Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Caught on camera: Florida man commits voyeurism at Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was caught on camera placing his phone underneath a woman's dress. According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office North Lauderdale District, the crime happened on Sept. 9 at 6:47 p.m. at the Walmart on McNab Road. Surveillance video shows the...
cbs12.com
New Florida residents brace for approaching storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving here this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take this approaching storm, a potential hurricane, seriously. “This will be my very first experience,” said...
cbs12.com
Florida's Gulf Coast prepares with sandbags ahead of Ian
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, and a high potential for flooding, Polk County is providing sandbags throughout the county beginning Sept. 25. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. every day, until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside....
cbs12.com
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
cbs12.com
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Enforcement of a law...
cbs12.com
Swimming advisory in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County issued a swimming advisory for Veterans Park-North Fork of the St. Lucie River and River Park Marina-North Fork of the St. Lucie River. This comes after a bacteria sample collected on Sept. 19 and...
cbs12.com
Stacey Abrams says there's 'no such thing' as prenatal heartbeat at six weeks, sound is 'manufactured'
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is facing backlash after a video clip of her sharing her views on abortion began circulating on social media. Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, many states effectively banned abortion. In many instances, legislatures passed "Heartbeat Laws"...
