Centre County, PA

Caught on camera: Florida man commits voyeurism at Walmart

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was caught on camera placing his phone underneath a woman's dress. According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office North Lauderdale District, the crime happened on Sept. 9 at 6:47 p.m. at the Walmart on McNab Road. Surveillance video shows the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
New Florida residents brace for approaching storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving here this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take this approaching storm, a potential hurricane, seriously. “This will be my very first experience,” said...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida's Gulf Coast prepares with sandbags ahead of Ian

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, and a high potential for flooding, Polk County is providing sandbags throughout the county beginning Sept. 25. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. every day, until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside....
POLK COUNTY, FL
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Swimming advisory in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County issued a swimming advisory for Veterans Park-North Fork of the St. Lucie River and River Park Marina-North Fork of the St. Lucie River. This comes after a bacteria sample collected on Sept. 19 and...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

