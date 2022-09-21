ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Thoughts: Autumnal Equinox 2022

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
 4 days ago

Happy Fall!

Fall officially arrives at 9:03 PM Thursday, as we reach the Autumnal Equinox in the northern hemisphere. At this time, the sun’s center point will cross the ‘celestial equator’ meaning it will pass directly over the midpoint of the earth.

The reason we have seasons on planet earth is because the earth is tilted on its axis. As such, as we make our yearly trip around the sun, the northern hemisphere is leaning toward the sun during the summer and leaning away from it during the winter. This brings more direct sunlight, longer days and higher temperatures during the summer, with less direct sunlight, longer nights and lower temperatures during the winter.

The lean toward and away from the sun are maximised on the solstices — which also happen to be the longest and shortest days of the year. Exactly in between those two we find the ‘Equinoxes’, the Vernal Equinox in late March and the Autumnal Equinox in late September. On these days the earth is leaning neither toward, nor away from the sun — and day and night are close to equal length at all latitudes.

After Thursday’s equinox the days will get shorter and shorter all the way up to the Winter Solstice in September. Shorter days and less direct sunlight will, gradually in our case, lead to falling temperatures. While our average high today is still 90° we’ll see that number gradually fall, all the way to the mid 80s by the end of October.

