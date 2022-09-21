Read full article on original website
Vivian Deloris Herring
“Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised.” Proverbs 31:30. Vivian Deloris Herring passed away Sept. 8, 2022. She was born to the late parents Wydrell (Buster) and Ida Mae Herring on May 22, 1949 in Silver Springs, Florida. Vivian fondly known as “Viv” passed away peacefully after waiting for her son Vernon Jr. to arrive from Poland in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
Carrie Belle Faison Walker
Carrie Belle Faison Walker departed this life on September 10, 2022. She was born in Belleview, FL on July 9, 1941, to the late Deacon Mayo, Sr. and Viola Faison. She is the fifth of seven children born to this union. Carrie Belle graduated from Belleview Santos High School in...
Allene Marie Jackson
Allene Marie Jackson, 86, of Ocala, FL, went to be with her Savior on September 13, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 5, 1936, to the late Earl and Senia Caruthers, in Gadsen, Alabama, but lived most of her life in Ocala. Allene loved...
Kendra Diane Phipps Baum
Kendra Diane Phipps Baum, 60, of Weirsdale, FL passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to the late Leonard Morris Phipps and Patricia Brodigan Phipps. She grew up in Lake County, FL, graduated from Tavares High School, and was a longtime employee of Alltel in Tallahassee,Fl, as well as Social Services Director for The Villages Health and Rehab. She enjoyed cooking, music, camping, gardening, crocheting, painting, fishing, going to the beach, and always ready for road trips.
Allison Denise Seickel
It is with great sadness that the family of Allison Denise Seickel announces her passing, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 19 years old. She was born in David, Chiriqui, Panama on April 9, 2003, the daughter of Andrew F. Seickel Jr., and Lorena Caballero Seickel. She grew up in Panama in her younger years and spent most of her life in Ocala, Florida where she was a 2021 graduate of Westport High School. She completed her dual-enrollment associates degree at the College of Central Florida and was currently pursuing a Marketing Degree at the University of Central Florida.
Paul Eugene Kimmerling
Dunnellon- Paul Eugene Kimmerling, 83, died on September 13, 2022 at Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. He was born on February 17, 1939 in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada. In 2002, Paul moved to Dunnellon from Largo, FL. He served our country proudly with the United States Navy. Paul was a parishioner of Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon, and as a proud veteran he joined and was a commander of the Hernando VFW Post# 4252, and was also a member of the Ed Penno Post #4864 in Citrus Springs, and Cooties #76. Paul continued to be of service and became a member of F.R.A. and the Amphibious with the City of Hernando and the Foresters. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, boating and traveling in his R.V.
Linda Downey
Linda Lee Maines Downey, was called to her heavenly home on September 8, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. She was 82 years young. Linda was born September 5, 1940, in Fort Worth to Howard Maines and Mary Fisher. She graduated from Wakefield High school in Arlington, Virginia in 1958, but celebrated her Texas roots. In 1959, Linda met Patrick Downey and they married July 9, 1960. She passed peacefully in her home in Ocala, Florida with family surrounding her.
Duck Pond At Robert F. Ritterhoff Park
Enjoy this gorgeous view this duck pond at Robert F. Ritterhoff Park in Ocala. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Jason Allen Sanders
Jason Allen Sanders passed away Sept. 26 at the age of 52. He was born on May 7, 1970 in Jacksonville, FL. A son of Hilliard Eugene and Patricia Ann (Kirkland) Allen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 22 years, April Sanders. Lovingly survived by his sons; Chris Sanders, Ben Sanders, Alex Sanders, his daughter Kimberly Randall and three grandchildren (Killian, Palase, and David Randall).
James Emanuel
Mr. James Emanuel, 80, transition to be with his heavenly father on September 10, 2022 at Advent Health Ocala. He attended Fessenden High School. Mr. Emanuel retired from the City of Ocala Sanitation department. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Stacey Emanuel Crisp, James Emanuel (Heather), Marshall L. Emanuel...
Residents discuss activities, quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to previous letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’m impressed with the work of the Chamber of Commerce – they promote and organize a constant series of public...
City of Belleview’s Community Yard Sale returns on October 15
The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road). Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview City Hall (5343 SE Abshier Boulevard) beginning on Monday, October 3 through Thursday, October 13. These donations can be dropped off during regular business hours on Monday through Thursday, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Marion County firefighters take part in search and rescue, live burn training event
Marion County firefighters participated this past week in a two-day training event to help prepare them for the conditions they could face while protecting the local community. On Saturday, September 17, the Marion County Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society held its second annual Graveyard Training at the MCFR Operations and...
Rainbow-Colored Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out another beautiful sunset in Summercrest that featured a rainbow of colors as the sun was going down. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
MCSO drug drop-off box program collects unwanted, unused medications
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug drop-off box program, which offers them a way to safely dispose of their prescription medications throughout the year. The program was instituted by MCSO in 2019 with the goal of combating the local, state, and...
Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart
A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
Manatee Family Visits During Lazy Paddle At Silver Springs State Park
This family of manatees visited and traveled alongside a lazy kayak paddle at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Susan Wall for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
More than $770,000 raised by over 2,500 donors during 33-hour Give4Marion event
More than 2,500 individuals donated over $770,000 to local nonprofit organizations during this year’s extended 33-hour Give4Marion fundraising event. The third installment of the event raised $771,075 for 87 different nonprofit organizations, according to the Give4Marion website. A total of 2,537 donors made individual donations during the event. In...
First Friday Art Walk kicks off 2022-2023 season on October 7
The City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division will restart its popular First Friday Art Walk on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., in downtown Ocala. The following activities will be included in October’s event:. Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local nonprofit...
Marion County commissioners adopt $1.2 billion budget for 2022-2023
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $1.2 billion budget for next fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The total adopted budget includes the countywide budget of $854.3 million and another $349.8 million for non-countywide entities. During the final budget public...
