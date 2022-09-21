Dunnellon- Paul Eugene Kimmerling, 83, died on September 13, 2022 at Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. He was born on February 17, 1939 in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada. In 2002, Paul moved to Dunnellon from Largo, FL. He served our country proudly with the United States Navy. Paul was a parishioner of Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon, and as a proud veteran he joined and was a commander of the Hernando VFW Post# 4252, and was also a member of the Ed Penno Post #4864 in Citrus Springs, and Cooties #76. Paul continued to be of service and became a member of F.R.A. and the Amphibious with the City of Hernando and the Foresters. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, boating and traveling in his R.V.

