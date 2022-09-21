ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

It's Official: Hawaii and Maryland Are the Happiest States, According to a New Study—Find Out Where Yours Ranks

By Nashia Baker
 3 days ago
21st Century Grandma
3d ago

I'm from Maryland I don't understand where they get it is one of the happiest places...I mean ya up in the mountains where I live but that's the only place...

Born to live free
3d ago

Ya right...Maryland isn't going to be safe to live in soon, Democrats just keep bringing all these illegals in. Baltimore Maryland is already one of the most dangerous cities in the country, but the news media won't tell you that...

James Michael
3d ago

Repression, government regulation and taxes make people happy? I guess most sheep are happy. They only got one of the top 3 right.

Mashed

The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You

You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
Reason.com

The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common

The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
