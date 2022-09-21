Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years
A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich
mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
Shaquille O'Neal Is Bringing His Big Chicken Restaurant To An Exciting New Location
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, which already has several locations across land and sea, is set to expand later this year. According to its website, the fast-food chain's locations include storefronts in California, New York, and even on cruise ships. If you haven't heard of Big Chicken, the restaurant's food...
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
McDonald's is adding a new treat for fall
McDonald's newest item for fall doesn't have pumpkin or maple flavors. Rather, it's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant
A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite after 30 years – see the exact date
A FORMER fan favorite is finding its way back on to the menu at McDonald's this fall. After more than three decades, the cheese-filled treat will be available at locations nationwide. Starting September 14, the burger giant is bringing back its Cheese Danish. McDonald's said the treat will be a...
