Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
queenoftheclick.com
Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake
Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
getitforless.info
Atlantic Antic Festival
The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
NYS Music
Reggae Under The Bridge Will Return To Brooklyn
Reggae Under The Bridge, part of the Coney Island Reggae Soundsystem Series, will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12-7 p.m. at K Bridge Park (under the Kosciuszko Bridge) at 470 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn. This year’s edition features the return of Downbeat The Ruler, selector Tony Screw, one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
queenoftheclick.com
Will Bay Ridge Have a Spirit Halloween Store?
Spirit Halloween doesn’t have a home in Bay Ridge this year. They planned to be at the old TJ Maxx, but that fell through. (See store manager ad below) Last year, Spirit Halloween Store was at 531 – 86th Street, the old NY & Company store. It was a nice setup (but it was missing the home decor and animatronics —> these fun things)
Woman killed in Queens hit and run
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Queens. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at 97th Avenue and 120th Street in South Richmond Hill. Police say the driver of a four-door white Nissan struck a 31-year-old woman, and then took off. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
brickunderground.com
Astoria housing lottery, moving from Brooklyn to the UWS, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out the details of an affordable housing lottery at a new rental building near the Astoria waterfront. There are 145 apartments available with rents starting at $665 a month for a studio for qualified applicants. You can apply via NYC Housing Connect through the November 21st. deadline.
Hundreds turn out to celebrate 100th anniversary of St. Roch Church
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A perfect Saturday morning with clear, sunny skies was the backdrop for St. Roch Church’s centennial. The jubilee marking the 100th anniversary of the beloved Port Richmond parish began with a solemn procession at 11 a.m., led by an Italian marching band from St. Adalbert School to St. Roch Church, attended by dozens of parishioners, neighbors, and floats carrying religious statues, including Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother.
NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
queenoftheclick.com
Happy 26 Years in Business, PC’s Bar in Bay Ridge
Pam and Craig have a great bar on 5th Avenue and 72nd Street in Bay Ridge – PC’s Bar. They are celebrating 26 years in business. Stop by their Facebook Page and congratulate them on their businesses’ anniversary! (See here) Pro-tip: If there are neighborhood people you...
81-year-old brutally beaten and robbed
NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to identify two robbery suspects who attacked an 81-year-old man in Queens. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Police say the robbers got out of a red SUV and started punching and kicking the man. They allegedly stole his messenger bag, cell phone and $15 in cash, and then took off in the SUV. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with broken ribs, cuts and bruises. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Manhattan punch suspect now person of interest in Brooklyn subway attacks
A man who randomly punched a woman in Midtown on Thursday is now a person of interest a pair of violent, random attacks on two women at a busy subway station in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governors Island Ferry Terminal
The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan. Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire. FDNY investigators...
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Woman targeted in violent subway station robbery in Brooklyn
The victim is thrown to the ground during the struggle and drops her phone.
Individuals sought for questioning in connection with burglaries on Staten Island; break-ins reported at restaurants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for help identifying individuals sought for questioning in connection with separate burglaries of restaurants on the North Shore amid a nearly 20% increase in break-ins on Staten Island. At least four restaurants on the North Shore has been...
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
Comments / 0