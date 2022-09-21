ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake

Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
BROOKLYN, NY
getitforless.info

Atlantic Antic Festival

The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

Reggae Under The Bridge Will Return To Brooklyn

Reggae Under The Bridge, part of the Coney Island Reggae Soundsystem Series, will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12-7 p.m. at K Bridge Park (under the Kosciuszko Bridge) at 470 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn. This year’s edition features the return of Downbeat The Ruler, selector Tony Screw, one...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridge, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Will Bay Ridge Have a Spirit Halloween Store?

Spirit Halloween doesn’t have a home in Bay Ridge this year. They planned to be at the old TJ Maxx, but that fell through. (See store manager ad below) Last year, Spirit Halloween Store was at 531 – 86th Street, the old NY & Company store. It was a nice setup (but it was missing the home decor and animatronics —> these fun things)
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed in Queens hit and run

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Queens. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at 97th Avenue and 120th Street in South Richmond Hill. Police say the driver of a four-door white Nissan struck a 31-year-old woman, and then took off. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bay Ridge#Movie Info#Havingfun#Blue Bloods#4th Avenue#St Patrick#Community Board 10
brickunderground.com

Astoria housing lottery, moving from Brooklyn to the UWS, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out the details of an affordable housing lottery at a new rental building near the Astoria waterfront. There are 145 apartments available with rents starting at $665 a month for a studio for qualified applicants. You can apply via NYC Housing Connect through the November 21st. deadline.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hundreds turn out to celebrate 100th anniversary of St. Roch Church

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A perfect Saturday morning with clear, sunny skies was the backdrop for St. Roch Church’s centennial. The jubilee marking the 100th anniversary of the beloved Port Richmond parish began with a solemn procession at 11 a.m., led by an Italian marching band from St. Adalbert School to St. Roch Church, attended by dozens of parishioners, neighbors, and floats carrying religious statues, including Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
queenoftheclick.com

Happy 26 Years in Business, PC’s Bar in Bay Ridge

Pam and Craig have a great bar on 5th Avenue and 72nd Street in Bay Ridge – PC’s Bar. They are celebrating 26 years in business. Stop by their Facebook Page and congratulate them on their businesses’ anniversary! (See here) Pro-tip: If there are neighborhood people you...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

81-year-old brutally beaten and robbed

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to identify two robbery suspects who attacked an 81-year-old man in Queens. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Police say the robbers got out of a red SUV and started punching and kicking the man. They allegedly stole his messenger bag, cell phone and $15 in cash, and then took off in the SUV. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with broken ribs, cuts and bruises. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governors Island Ferry Terminal

The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan. Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire. FDNY investigators...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy