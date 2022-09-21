Read full article on original website
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said one of her appointees lied. He's firing back.
The spat is notable given Breed's about-face on public safety and questions around the loyalty she expects from appointees.
1 killed, 2 wounded in California Brink's truck holdup
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m.,...
Pair Steal Vehicle At Gunpoint In Oceanview Neighborhood Thursday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two suspects stole someone's car at gunpoint in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police.
San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action over 'Let's Go Brandon' T-shirt
The exact nature of the disciplinary action is unknown at this time.
Sunday Morning News Roundup
Caltrans will schedule overnight closures of the Posey and Webster Tubes (State Route 61) connecting the cities of Alameda and Oakland for paving work in October. The tubes will remain open in the daytime. The closures are overnight only. Closures will take place on weeknights, and the tubes will be open Saturday and Sunday nights.
Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
Police Arrest Suspect In Aggravated Assault Case
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday in the city's Chinatown. Alejandro Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 80
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Sunday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to...
Police Investigating Thursday Shooting
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 5:27 p.m. to the 100 block of W. Alma Avenue on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located an man suffering from...
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
San Francisco cable car operator has star turn in Hallmark movie filmed downtown
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
Police Searching For Missing Woman And Young Son
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing young boy, considered at risj, and his mother. The Berkeley Police Department have released few details, but said the woman -- her first name is Julia -- and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting them to locate them to check on their welfare.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Saturday Night At Concordoia Park
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was found dead in Oakland's Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, the found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle At Hwy 242 On-Ramp
CONCORD (BCN) A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at an on-ramp to state Highway 242 in Concord early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the Grant Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 242. No other details about...
Man Arrested In Connection With Assault In Rock Throwing Incident
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks. Matthew Bowe, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violation of felony probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
Firefighters Battling Vegetation Fire Near Sonoma Mountain Friday Afternoon
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma firefighters are battling a vegetation fire late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Sonoma Mountain, according to a Petaluma Fire Department spokesperson. The fire is burning east of the city. Fire officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. There are no evacuations as of 5:15 p.m.
Double Play, a historic San Francisco sports bar, severely damaged in fire
The bar has been a Mission District fixture since 1909.
