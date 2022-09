The Gilroy City Council will soon consider asking Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz to resign if a recall effort against her qualifies for a ballot. During the council’s Sept. 19 meeting, Mayor Marie Blankley requested the item be brought to the council at an upcoming meeting. The council agreed 5-2 to place it on the agenda for consideration, with Armendariz and Councilmember Zach Hilton giving it a thumbs down.

GILROY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO