Read full article on original website
Related
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
How GTA 6 Fans Are Already Putting The Game's Leaked Map Together
In the early hours of September 18, fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series were treated to an unexpected and unauthorized treat. After years of speculation, a massive leak pertaining to the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" was released on the GTA Forums. The data breach gave fans tons of sneak peeks at Rockstar's in-development title, such as the reveal of two main characters and glimpses into some of the smaller gameplay features. But among the bigger revelations brought about from the leaks was the confirmation of its setting, which is a modern day version of Vice City — a location many are already trying to recreate.
The Diablo 4 Leak Gives Fans A First Look At The In-Game Cosmetics Shop
Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overwatch 2 Has Lost A Key Designer
It hasn't been an easy road for "Overwatch 2" ahead of its upcoming release, and now, things have gotten even more complicated. The news of a key designer's departure from the project is yet another factor adding uncertainty to the conversation around the game. As for its trajectory up to...
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
Early Reactions To Soulstice Have People Split
Developed by Reply Game Studios and published by Modus Games, "Soulstice" has been on gamers' wishlists for a bit now. Announced in June 2021, the action-adventure title follows two sisters named Briar and Lute who have had their souls fused together, becoming what is called a "Chimera." The pair wages war against beasts and demons in a "a coming-of-age dark fantasy story" with a hack-and-slash edge that offers players several different options when it comes to combat and traversal. But is it any good?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Genshin Impact's Anime Announcement Has Fans Going Wild
"Genshin Impact" fans got some exciting news about a new project outside of video games. First announced during the "Genshin Impact" Version 3.1 Special Program and then shared on Twitter, Hoyoverse is teaming up with Ufotable to make an anime based on the popular gacha game. The announcement came alongside an announcement trailer, which shows off some concept work for the upcoming project. Ufotable is an animation house best known for making "Demon Slayer" and the "Fate" series (via MyAnimeList.) The trailer shows off a look at an animation by Mondstadt, along with Paimon, Aether and Lumine. There is no spoken dialogue, but it is just a concept trailer.
Rockstar Breaks Its Silence On GTA 6 Leak
The last few days have been a whirlwind in the gaming industry, to say the very least. Over the weekend, an unidentified hacker calling themselves teapotuberhacker managed to snag and leak a massive amount of footage from Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6," which has been in development for a few years at this point. Around 3 gigs of information was simply dumped in a GTA Forums post by the hacker, who insinuated that he wanted to meet with Rockstar in regards to the hack. The internet was immediately set ablaze as fans lost their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" footage, which revealed a ton of small details: familiar locations, new combat mechanics, and even a brand new lead character named Lucia. What wasn't immediately revealed was what Rockstar planned to do about the leak, which some have called the largest in the long history of gaming.
The Last Of Us Director Breaks His Silence On GTA 6 Leaks
On September 18, Rockstar Games was dealt a huge blow when over 3GB of footage pertaining to the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked. It has since spread across the internet, sending shockwaves through the entire industry. The cat is now out of the bag in term's of the game's main character, some its setting, and even some smaller gameplay features.
What The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Unveiled About The Game's Setting
"Grand Theft Auto" fans are enjoying a momentous weekend with the leak of some 90 videos of gameplay and other footage from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" (via PC Gamer). Now, they're losing their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" videos and poring over them for insights on what the hotly anticipated next installment in the "GTA" franchise is going to be like.
The Simple Feature GTA 6 May Finally Be Adding In
"Grand Theft Auto 5" is quickly approaching its 10-year anniversary since hitting the gaming market in 2013. And while the game has been massively successful — both in terms of critical reception and the money it has generated — many fans of the Rockstar Games-developed "Grand Theft Auto" series have clamored for news regarding "Grand Theft Auto 6." Luckily for these fans (and unluckily for Rockstar), a bombshell leak emerged over the weekend that offers several inside looks at this new entry.
Why Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Mini-Map Has Fans Divided
Despite bearing the burden of sharing its namesake with one of the most revered and influential first-person shooters of all time, early reactions to the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" — a sequel to the 2019 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot — seem to be mostly positive. The trailer showcasing the new franchise entry, as well as the upcoming "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," received tons of attention online, garnering over 7 million views and 81,000 likes with most of the comments expressing excitement as opposed to dread.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Apex Legends: The Best And Worst Gun In Season 14
Season 14 of "Apex Legends" is finally here. The season had a lot in store between a new character, Vantage, and the reappearance of Kings Canyon — with a few changes. Outside of interesting new gameplay, there was even an unseen intro that one player possibly discovered. Like with most other updates, the guns were tuned to try and balance the game as much as possible – at least until players figure out how to take advantage of the best weapons again.
GTA 6 Isn't The First Time Rockstar Dealt With A Massive Leak
The video game world is buzzing following the leak of 90 videos showing clips from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6". According to PC Gamer, the videos were leaked by a GTAForums user who goes by the screen name "teapotuberhacker," and the user claims that more videos from the game could be leaked soon. Forbes confirmed that the footage depicts male and female leads as well as confirmation of the game's setting. This latest information follows a leak from August 2022 where a GTAForums user named Tez2 claimed that players may get to explore entire new cities in the game, adding that this expansion may be related to "GTA Online."
Iron Man Fans Just Got The Best Video Game News
"Iron Man" and Marvel fans just got a new reason to be excited, thanks to a big announcement from Electronic Arts. Today, EA revealed that a new "Iron Man" game is currently in the works at Motive Studio for an unannounced release date. Olivier Proulx, a producer with experience in both video games, movies, and Marvel productions, will be heading up development on the new game. Proulx has previously worked on games such "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," as well as the upcoming film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3."
Modern Warfare 2: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Weapons In The Open Beta
The "Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2" open beta is fresh off the heels of its opening weekend, with gamers everywhere getting a small taste of what "Modern Warfare 2" will offer when it hits shelves on Oct. 28. During the beta, fans experienced some of the new exciting upgrades and changes coming with this sequel. One of the most notable updates pertains to how weapon customization works.
Fortnite Trailer Confirms What We All Suspected About Brie Larson
Comic book fans around the world know the name Brie Larson. While the Academy Award-winning actress had already established a notable acting career, Larson reached a new level of global exposure after she portrayed Marvel Comics' Captain Marvel in the eponymously titled 2019 MCU film and again in "Avengers: Endgame." "Captain Marvel" grossed over $1 billion at the box office (via Box Office Mojo) and spawned a sequel, "The Marvels," which is scheduled for release in 2023. Recently, Larson was linked to another big role — not in film, but as part of the popular video game "Fortnite."
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0