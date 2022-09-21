Read full article on original website
Road construction to disrupt northbound travel on SR 93 Sunday evening
Road construction on State Route 93 in Sullivan County may disrupt travel for some motorists Sunday night. A press release from Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation said, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed to northbound traffic between State Route 36 (Fort Henry Drive) and State Route 126 (Memorial Boulevard) as crews perform asphalt repairs on the bridge over Shipley Road.
City admits storm water monitoring at landfill was not completed
In a response to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality last week, the city of Bristol, Virginia, admitted no one was monitoring storm water at the landfill the first seven months of the year. The Sept. 15 response submitted by SCS Engineers Environmental Consultants and Contractors was requested by DEQ...
Watch Now - Anderson family cultivates new agribusiness with 5,000 pumpkins
Alex Anderson, an independent auctioneer, and his wife Blair, a loan officer at Farm Credit of the Virginias in Abingdon, took the advice of their 6-year-old son, Eli, and planted pumpkin seeds this spring. A little more than three acres of pumpkins, to be exact. “We decided if we were...
Bristol Cross agate
Daniel Boone 47, David Crockett 61, Dobyns Bennett 65, Knox Bearden 109, Tennessee High 131, Morristown West 136, Eastside 146, Jefferson County 234, West Ridge 261. 1. Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 19:26.5; 2. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:43.6; 3. Maggie Bellamy (DC) 20:11.2; 4. Breanna Dunn (DC) 20:35.9. 5. Kerrigan Lewis (Boone) 20:38.6; 6. Peyton Couch (MW) 20:40.3, 7. Emma Baker (DB) 20:51.1; 8. Millie Lovett (Bearden) 20:57.0; 9. Kailee-Ann Conner (DB) 21:03.6, 10. Sarah Siner (DB) 21:14.6.
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000
Inspired design, carefully curated finishes and livability define this exceptional contemporary home in the prominent gated subdivision, ‘The Virginian.' This estate is the ultimate in masterful craftsmanship and design - taking a custom-built home to the next level. Renovations have just concluded with the addition of a dining and living room, full kitchen renovation, slate paver back patio, top-of-the-line catering kitchen, basement media room, at-home gym, and the addition of a detached two-car garage with lofted in-law suite. Throughout, contemporary wallpaper is harmoniously warmed by natural wood details, stone accents, wide-plank oak flooring, and unique designer lighting. These elements help set this memorable home apart. The Virginian community features a 24/7 security guard gated entrance, an 18-hole, award winning, Tom Fazio designed golf course, large clubhouse, neighborhood pool and tennis/pickleball courts, vineyard, multiple restaurants, walking trails,
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
All area schools receive full accreditation from Virginia
For the first time since 2014, for the 2022-23 school year, Virginia Middle School is among the 89% of schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive accreditation. Virginia Middle School had been partially accredited since 2011. The announcement comes after two years when the accreditation process was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The competition was hot at Bristol's Fourth Annual Pepper Fest
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The spices flowed Saturday as crowds gathered to watch six contestants take the stage at the fourth annual Bristol Pepper Fest to compete in both the Ultimate “Beat the Heat” Pepper Eating contest, an all-out pepper eating endurance competition, as well as the Quaker Steak & Lube’s Triple Atomic Wing Challenge.
Bristol school leaders speak at annual event
BRISTOL, Va. – Leaders from both city school systems discussed new buildings under construction Thursday during a State of the Schools event organized by Bristol’s Promise. The address from Dr. Annette Tudor, director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools, included an update on the Viking Academy at Friendship Career...
Pepper Fest to bring the heat downtown Saturday
Downtown Bristol, Tennessee, is about to get spicy as the Fourth Annual Bristol Pepper Fest returns to 6th Street Saturday. Wes Walker, who is coordinating the event with Believe in Bristol, believes the growing success of the Bristol Pepper Fest mirrors the arrival of more diverse culinary traditions to the city, which has fed the Bristol appetite for spicy foods.
Hapco to celebrate 60 years in Abingdon
Hapco Pole Products will host an anniversary celebration to commemorate its 60th year at its Abingdon, Virginia location. Hapco’s decision to locate in Abingdon was in part initiated because of the “Project Decision” development plan initiated by local community leaders. The company will observe the anniversary by...
Emory & Henry 17, Wingate 0
E&H – Kreimes return of blocked punt (Butcher kick) W – Crocker 1 run (Evans kick) E&H – Penn 25 pass from Short (Butcher kick) First Downs: E&H 11, W 13; Rushes-Yards: E&H 38-48, W 34-82; Comp-Att.-Int: E&H 13-28-2, W 10-333-1; Penalties: E&H 8-72, W 6-106; Fumbles-Lost: E&H 0-0, W 0-0; Punts-Average: E&H 10-45, W 9-40.
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Gate City past Union; Graham, Ridgeview still unbeaten; Northwood wins Smyth County title; PH piles up 526 yards; Hurley wins again; Tweed leads Holston defense
A large group of passionate fans flooded the playing surface at Legion Field after a quality win over an archrival. It was just like old times for the Gate City Blue Devils on Friday night. Gate City scored 17 fourth-quarter points to earn a stunning 23-16 Mountain 7 District victory...
PREP ROUNDUP: Hill rules on Battle Hill as Trojans top Falcons
Battle Hill was ruled by Jacqueline Hill on Thursday night. The junior stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 21 digs, 17 assists and 13 kills as the John Battle Trojans took a 16-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 volleyball win over Mountain 7 District archrival Ab-ingdon. Mackenzie Smith (18 kills,...
Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves
It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
Kingsport Carousel named one of the Nicest Places in America
The Kingsport Carousel has been recognized as one of the Nicest Places in America by Reader’s Digest magazine. According to a press release from the city of Kingsport, Tennessee, Nicest Places in America is a nationwide search for places (towns, neighborhoods, businesses or someone’s front porch) where people are kind, differences are celebrated and the Golden Rule is as instinctive as “please” and “thank you.”
Appalachian musician, teacher makes lives better through music
If it’s got a string, she can make it play a tune that beckons crowds to dance. And, if it’s got a string, she can teach anyone to play it and make them feel like the most talented Appalachian musician while doing so. Affectionately known as “Ms. Emily”...
FOUR STRAIGHT: Jones accounts for 5 TDs as Bearcats claw past Pioneers
LEBANON, Va. – It appeared it might be a long night for Virginia High. Lebanon took the opening kickoff and patiently drove down the field for a score, but the next six touchdowns belonged to the Bearcats. Led by quarterback Brody Jones, Virginia High took a 42-7 decision over...
Tennessee High relies on defense to trap Falcons
ABINGDON, Va. – Marquis Phelps is not the average defensive end. At 5-foot-10, and 180 pounds, the Tennessee High standout relies on speed and finesse instead of height. In Friday’s 34-14 win over the Abingdon Falcons at Falcon Stadium, Phelps accomplished his goal. “We just wanted to be...
