Chuck Baker
3d ago
Wait, so you're saying that in order to qualify for a return of tax payments I have to file my taxes first! That's communist!!
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
New Massachusetts tax refund, what should you expect
The state is flushed with cash, so much so that the surplus revenue has to be returned.
Here’s how local officials are going to try to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs this winter
From a $50 million oil reserve to calls on the Biden administration, local officials are looking for ways to rein in winter energy costs. With energy costs expected to skyrocket in the coming months, Massachusetts officials are looking for ways to help residents keep their homes heated and their lights on this winter.
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
Massachusetts Tax Refund: How to Calculate How Much You'll Receive
Massachusetts officials announced last week that $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will be returned to taxpayers. State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that she had certified the Baker administration's estimate of $2.94 billion in excess tax revenue that must be returned under the 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F. It's the second time the law will return money to Massachusetts residents.
Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
Here’s What You Need To Be Eligible For The MA 2022 Tax Refund
It is official: Starting in November, Bay State taxpayers from The Berkshires to Boston WILL be receiving hundreds of dollars in direct relief as they add a little extra money in their pocket thanks to an obscure law, best known as Chapter 62F that was implemented back in 1986 as a total of $3 billion will be issued for those who are eligible to receive this extra "MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH".
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
Electric Bills Will Soar This Winter In Massachusetts: Here Are A Few Things You Can Do
If this doesn’t blow your gasket, I don’t know what will. According to National Grid, Those of us living in Massachusetts will likely see a 64% increase in out electric bills this winter. Sounds like it’s going to be a long, cold winter. NBC Boston reported that the power company unveiled a “Winter Customer Savings Initiative,” in a press release Wednesday. Also in the report, the company warned that due to “global conflict, inflation and high demand,” you can expect natural gas prices to be considerably higher this winter, which leads to a big increase in electric rates as soon as November 1st.
Ballot question would shift profits from insurers to dentists
WHY ARE MASSACHUSETTS dentists and orthodontists spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a campaign to change the rules governing dental insurance? Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, has the answer in a report released Thursday: money. A November ballot measure –...
Massachusetts State Lottery: 6 $100,000 prizes sold Friday
Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, six walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Four of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000 off the “Mass Cash” game, while two won $100,000 off “Millions” and “15,000,000 Money Maker” games. The...
Am I eligible for the Massachusetts tax refund this fall? Here’s the criteria
Massachusetts taxpayers are slated to receive hundreds of dollars in direct relief starting this November, as officials return nearly $3 billion in excess revenues as stipulated by a 1980s state law while relying on broad eligibility parameters. To qualify for the refund, residents need to file their 2021 state tax...
Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase
BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills. "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV. She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel. "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
National Grid, Eversource customers may see energy bills increase this winter
Massachusetts residents may be paying more in electric and heating bills this winter. Two of the state’s largest energy suppliers – National Grid and Eversource – are increasing their energy rates ahead of this winter season. According to the Department of Public Utilities, National Grid proposed to...
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
‘It’s going to be a crisis’: Nonprofit predicts major impact of surging electricity bills
BOSTON — Non-profits across Massachusetts are expecting a surge in people who will be needing help this winter because of the rising costs of home heating. This week, National Grid announced a 64 percent electricity rate increase starting on November 1st. National Grid is also proposing a 22 percent...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts
While the beaches in Massachusetts might not be as famous as the ones in Florida, they are definitely worth exploring, especially if you want to travel on a budget. If you are looking for new beautiful places where you go with your loved ones, here are three beautiful beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance.
