Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
Air pollution can amplify negative effects of climate change, new study finds
The impacts of air pollution on human health, economies, and agriculture differ drastically depending on where on the planet the pollutants are emitted, according to a new study that could potentially incentivize certain countries to cut climate-changing emissions. Led by The University of Texas at Austin and the University of...
Science Daily
It may already be too late to meet UN genetic diversity target, but new findings could guide conservation efforts
Climate change and habitat destruction may have already caused the loss of more than one-tenth of the world's terrestrial genetic diversity, according to new research led by Carnegie's Moises Exposito-Alonso and published in Science. This means that it may already be too late to meet the United Nations' proposed target, announced last year, of protecting 90 percent of genetic diversity for every species by 2030, and that we have to act fast to prevent further losses.
Science Daily
Warming oceans are changing Australian reef fish populations
Shallow reefs and the creatures that inhabit them are changing due to rising ocean temperatures, but these impacts have been obscured by a lack of comprehensive local data. A team of researchers in Australia has been tracking changes in the country's reefs for over a decade, and in research publishing September 22 in the journal Current Biology they describe how they used fine-scale data to illustrate how warming waters impact tropical and temperate reef fish communities differently.
Science Daily
Study findings suggest association between exposure to air pollution -- particularly in the first 5 years of life -- and alterations in brain structure
Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) A study published in the journal Environmental Pollution has found an association, in children aged 9-12, between exposure to air pollutants in the womb and during the first 8.5 years of life and alterations in white matter structural connectivity in the brain. The greater the child's exposure before age 5, the greater the brain structure alteration observed in preadolescence.The study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a research centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
Researchers map streamflow alterations to gauge human impact on ecosystems
Altering streamflow can endanger the ecosystems that rely on it, but researchers have lacked data on how human infrastructure has impacted streamflow in the U.S. Now, a study involving a Colorado State University researcher has mapped streamflow alterations across the continental U.S., providing a wealth of data for determining societal impacts on ecosystems.
Science Daily
New study reveals breakthrough infections increase immunity to COVID-19
Vaccine boosters and breakthrough infections following vaccination both provide a substantial and potentially pandemic-breaking immunity against COVID-19, according to new laboratory research from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Med, is the latest in a series of OHSU discoveries using blood samples to characterize...
Science Daily
Seeing the unseen: Birth and death of tree roots under a future atmosphere
Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere causes trees to put more resource into developing root systems below ground. This flow of extra carbon below ground is an important, and often overlooked, way in which the natural world will respond to ongoing and future greenhouse gas emissions. In a new study,...
Science Daily
SARS-CoV-2 infects fat tissue, creates inflammatory storm cloud, study finds
A study by Stanford Medicine investigators shows that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human fat tissue. This phenomenon was seen in laboratory experiments conducted on fat tissue excised from patients undergoing bariatric and cardiac surgeries, and later infected in a laboratory dish with SARS-CoV-2. It was further confirmed in autopsy samples from deceased COVID-19 patients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
How global warming affects astronomical observations
The quality of ground-based astronomical observations delicately depends on the clarity of the atmosphere above the location from which they are made. Sites for telescopes are therefore very carefully selected. They are often high above sea level, so that less atmosphere stands between them and their targets. Many telescopes are also built in deserts, as clouds and even water vapour hinder a clear view of the night sky.
Science Daily
Uncovering the skin's secrets: Studies show how skin forms differently across the body
Why are certain body parts more prone to skin diseases than others?. Two new UC Davis Health studies explored how differences in skin composition may lead to dermatological conditions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. "Skin does not have a uniform composition throughout the body," said Emanual Maverakis, professor of...
Science Daily
Dietary impacts of invasive mice on Farallon Islands
On an island 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, a hoard of invasive house mice are packing an ecological wallop far larger than what their small statures would suggest. These are the conclusions of a study led by LSU Associate Professor of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences Michael Polito, along with researchers from Point Blue Conservation Science, San Jose State University and California State University Channel Islands. The study was published today in PeerJ -- Life and Environment.
Science Daily
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
A virus's ability to sense its environment, including elements produced by its host, adds "another layer of complexity to the viral-host interaction," says Ivan Erill, professor of biological sciences and senior author on the new paper. Right now, viruses are exploiting that ability to their benefit. But in the future, he says, "we could exploit it to their detriment."
Science Daily
Termites may have a larger role in future ecosystems
Most people think termites are a nuisance that consume wood in homes and businesses. But, these termites represent less than 4 percent of all termite species worldwide. Termites are critical in natural ecosystems -- especially in the tropics -- because they help recycle dead wood from trees. Without such decayers, the world would be piled high with dead plants and animals.
Science Daily
Biologists unveil clues to evolutionary origins of brown-colored algae for health, biofuels research
Think of algae, and you might think of the brilliant green strands waving in a stream or the blue-green blooms that invade lakes. But the majority of these diverse aquatic organisms that exchange sunlight for energy are brown-colored, like the large forests of seaweeds found in polar regions or coastal California.
Science Daily
Watching TV with your child can help their cognitive development, study suggests
Over the past 30 years, the number of television programs targeting infants has been increasing. Between 1997 and 2014, screen time doubled among children aged 0 to 2 years. A new study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, has examined the impact passive screen use has on a young child's cognitive development. It found screen exposure -- whether that be from a TV or mobile device -- can be beneficial, depending on the context in which it's viewed.
KIDS・
Science Daily
Mutation in key molecules could stop gonorrhea infection, biomedical sciences researchers find
Creating a mutation that inhibits how the bacterial pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection, could offer a new way to prevent and treat the disease, according to researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers found that generating a mutation in...
Science Daily
Scientists believe evolution could save coral reefs, if we let it
Coral reefs can adapt to climate change if given the chance to evolve, according to a study led by Coral Reef Alliance, Rutgers University, the University of Washington and other institutions. The recent study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, finds that coral reefs can evolve and adapt...
Science Daily
Researchers create synthetic rocks to better understand how increasingly sought-after rare earth elements form
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have shed new light on the formation of increasingly precious rare earth elements (REEs) by creating synthetic rocks and testing their responses to varying environmental conditions. REEs are used in electronic devices and green energy technologies, from smartphones to e-cars. The findings, just published in...
Science Daily
Climate change is making lakes turn green-brown
If global warming persists, blue lakes worldwide are at risk of turning green-brown, according to a new study which presents the first global inventory of lake color. Shifts in lake water color can indicate a loss of ecosystem health. While substances such as algae and sediments can affect the color...
Science Daily
African sleeping sickness: How the pathogen colonizes tsetse flies
LMU researchers have deciphered a crucial signaling mechanism that enables trypanosomes to reach the salivary glands of the flies. Tsetse flies are common across much of Africa. They feed on the blood of humans and other animals. In the process they can transmit trypanosomes, a protozoan parasite. Trypanosoma brucei causes sleeping sickness in humans. Pathogens infiltrate the host through the saliva of infected tsetse flies: from the blood, they reach the brain, leading to fatal symptoms if untreated.
Comments / 0