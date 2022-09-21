Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job
Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year
Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Deemed unlikely to return in '22
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday he doesn't expect Laureano (hamstring) to return before the end of the regular season, the Associated Press reports. Laureano's injured list stint just began Sunday, which would leave him just enough time to get a handful of games in before the conclusion of the campaign if it were to only last the minimal amount of time. However, Kotsay threw cold water on that notion Wednesday, remarking "I'm kind of sure it's going to be a season-ending (injury)," with respect to Laureano's hamstring strain. The A's skipper did confirm the 28-year-old would begin a rehab program in coming days with the goal of being able to have a fairly normal offseason.
Don Mattingly’s tenure as Miami Marlins manager ends after this season
Don Mattingly’s tenure as Miami Marlins manager is nearing its end.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hits 699th career home run vs. Dodgers
Just three players in Major League Baseball history have hit 700 career home runs and they are the some of the most prolific sluggers the game has ever seen: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just one shy of joining that illustrious club....
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Nimmo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Nimmo returned to the lineup Friday against Oakland and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. He'll get a breather while Mark Canha starts in center field and bats second.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Gets breather Thursday
Ramirez isn't starting Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez started the last five games and went 4-for-20 with two doubles and five strikeouts. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Retreats to bench
Taylor isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Taylor is getting a breather after he went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over the last three games. Trayce Thompson will take his place in left field and bat eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Rene Pinto: Optioned to Triple-A
Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. The Rays had been carrying Pinto as a third catcher, but they'll drop down to two backstops for the time being. Pinto is hitting .211/.241/.316 with two home runs in 24 games.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Set to start Saturday
Baumann will start Saturday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the Orioles on Sept. 11 and has made two appearances out of the bullpen, but he'll start Saturday with Tyler Wells (shoulder) on the injured list. Baumann covered two frames in each of those outings and is unlikely to have a full starting workload.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Riding pine Friday
Bellinger isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will get a day off Friday with lefty Jose Quintana starting the game for St. Louis. Trayce Thompson will take his spot in center field and bat seventh.
