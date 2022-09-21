ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swinney comments on receiver's departure from team

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

During his press conference on Wednesday morning, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the departure of Dacari Collins.

As The Clemson Insider reported on Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver has left the team.

“I don’t think he liked where he is on the depth chart,” Swinney said. “I said it last time, it’s 2022. I don’t think it’s that much of a story anymore to me, to be honest with you. It’s going to be a every year deal in college football (players transferring).”

Collins caught 16 passes in nine games as a true freshman but had just one catch through the first three games of this season.

His 12 snaps against Louisiana Tech last week were a season-low. A native of Atlanta, Collins signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Swinney expressed his well wishes for Collins.

“Great kid. Great kid. Really good kid,” Swinney said. “Very talented. Really talented player, has a bright future. Just got to continue to mature and grow and really get back to being the best he can be. He can do it, for sure. Nothing negative. He loved his time here and appreciated everybody. Just guys aren’t patient much anymore. Again, that’s the world we live in. So, wish him well and keep moving.”

