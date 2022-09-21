One of two “severely decomposed” bodies discovered this week in the home of Susan Menard, once the mayor of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was confirmed to be her, state officials said Wednesday. The identity of the second person, believed to be a man in his 70s, has not been confirmed, and an investigation into the pair’s cause or causes of death is ongoing, according to the Office of State Medical Examiners. Menard was Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, as well as its first female one. She took up office in 1995, serving until she stepped down in 2009. Her body was found on...

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO